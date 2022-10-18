PulsePoint launches Authenticated NPI™ With Medscape Data; Becomes First and Only Platform Offering Access to 100% Verified and Opted-In HCPs

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company revolutionizing health decision-making in real-time, announced the launch of Authenticated NPI™ today. This provides clients access to 3.2 million US NPIs who are first-party validated Medscape audiences and 100% opted in. This workflow incorporates a first-party relationship with the HCP through Medscape along with a series of AI-driven technology to understand every HCP's digital touchpoint along their journey.

Unlike other platforms reaching NPIs based on email addresses sourced from third parties, campaigns served by PulsePoint's programmatic media platform, Life by PulsePoint ™, are now utilizing Authenticated NPI™ technology and are guaranteed to reach verified HCPs.

Through PulsePoint, marketers can confidently know which HCPs they are communicating with, giving them complete control over audience quality and enabling them to better manage HCP relationships, eliminate waste in media spend, and improve ROI.

Medscape is the leading online global destination for healthcare professionals. Medscape and PulsePoint are both owned by Internet Brands. Medscape has the largest number of opted-in HCPs, who are then verified through PulsePoint's proprietary multi-dimensional authentication process, PulsePoint can serve advertising on behalf of health brands in a direct and mutually beneficial way.

PulsePoint sees this exclusive and forward-thinking approach as the only way to truly identify which HCP you're communicating with. Advertisers using this solution know exactly who is in front of the device and can linearly measure and optimize in real time how that touchpoint impacts physician behavior.

"We're entering a new era of privacy, and therefore a new era of validation," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Technology Officer at PulsePoint. "The public is demanding that marketers know where their customer data is sourced from for measurement and advertising. Customer-centric brands understand that to succeed, they need to pursue new levels of transparency and authentic interactions to meet the needs of the customer more precisely."

"With Authenticated NPI™, we are able to respect and serve the one-to-one needs of each individual HCP, while simultaneously helping health brands meet their advertising goals," said Andrew Stark, Chief Revenue Officer of PulsePoint. "Our solution enables us to deliver the most reliable HCP insights and an unprecedented level of confidence in audience quality."

PulsePoint's Authenticated NPI™-powered HCP targeting and reporting solutions are available for self-service implementation on the Life platform.

This release is another step in PulsePoint's mission to build health first solutions that deliver engaging, dynamic, and AI-powered health messaging, transcending the limitations of traditional advertising and channel-based marketing to HCPs.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and patients with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. The company is now a part of Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

