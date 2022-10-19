Canadian Orthodontic Partners (docbraces) makes entrance into the US, partnering with leading orthodontist, Dr. Sheldon Salins

With a shared goal to become the icon of orthodontics, Canadian Orthodontic Partners adds Salins Orthodontics in the San Francisco Bay Area as their first US based partner.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) and its network of more than 70 community-based docbraces clinics are honoured to announce their first US partnership with Dr. Sheldon Salins and his team at Salins Orthodontics, in the San Francisco Bay Area. With locations in South San Francisco and Union City, Dr. Salins is extremely well-known and loved in the orthodontic community and will be an immediate contributor to like-minded orthodontists within the network.

Dr. Sheldon Salins & the Team at Salins Orthodontics are COP's 1st US Partner (CNW Group/Canadian Orthodontic Partners) (PRNewswire)

"When looking for our first partner in the US, Dr. Salins name was top of our list. Known across North America as one of the brightest and best in the profession, we are humbled that Dr. Salins has chosen the docbraces network." explains Dr. Bob Hatheway, Chief Clinical Officer with COP. "Beyond an exceptional clinician, Dr. Salins and his team exude the values and culture we look for in our partners — our future is brighter with the addition of Salins Orthodontics."

Dr. Sheldon Salins is a Board Certified Orthodontist with a Doctorate in Dentistry from Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Salins earned his Master of Science degree and completed specialty training in orthodontics at the University of California at Los Angeles. He is part of the Stanford University Cleft Lip & Palate team and lectures internationally about creating beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.

When Dr. Salins started adding team members, he knew that it was as important that they believed in the same vision as he did and would never compromise clinical care during their career. This has led to what he calls his "Dream Team." With over 50 years of combined orthodontic, dental and smile experience, Dr. Salins feels that he has assembled a team that is unmatched in skill and service, and we treat all of our patients like their own family. They regularly attend continuing education lectures across the country as a team, and have taught other local offices many aspects of clinical and patient care. "It has always been an important focus for myself and the team to ensure we are constantly learning and growing and doing our part to advance the profession of Orthodontics", explained Dr. Salins. "With a commitment to on-going learning and a central focus on our patients, partnering with COP and joining the docbraces network was the easy choice. I am proud to be the first of many US based partners for COP and look forward to their assistance in growing my own practice while supporting the development of the entire network. This partnership will provide our people with opportunities for learning and career advancement; and for our patients, continued evolution of the best in-clinic experience and treatment outcomes."

For Anthony Milonas, President & CEO of Canadian Orthodontic Partners, this people-focused partnership is a sign of great things and continued investment in the US: "At COP and docbraces, we are focused on building a place where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. As we continue to add to our leading orthodontic network, our goal is to create beautiful smiles for confident, brighter futures. Dr. Salins and his team are the epitome of our network's Values— trust, learning, confidence and community. Dr. Salins is a highly regarded orthodontist in The Bay Area and we look forward to learning from him and his team. This is a big day for our company, our people, and the future of Orthodontics in North America."

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners ( www.canadianorthodonticpartners.com ) runs support services for docbraces ( www.docbraces.com ) and its network of community-based clinics — so the clinic teams can deliver personalized orthodontic treatment and build confidence in their patients, one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Orthodontist-founded and -led, the network values Trust, Learning, Confidence and Community. COP is committed to building a world-class culture where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. Through a network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence.

