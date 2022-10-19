Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Expand National Footprint with Q3 Signed Agreements

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Restaurant Franchises on Track to Meet Growth Goals with 43 New Store Signings in Q3

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continually setting the tone for an aggressive year of development in 2022, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone announced today the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the third quarter, bringing an additional 43 stores to 11 states across the country. The signings will add 23 Capriotti's and 20 Wing Zone locations to the development pipeline. The Q3 agreements will expand both brands into new territories – bringing award-winning food to new areas across the country.

Third quarter signings for Capriotti's include:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Santa Barbara

New York City

Youngstown, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Cherry Hill, NJ

Dothan, AL

Ft. Walton / Destin, FL

Kalispell, MT

In the third quarter, Wing Zone will develop its brand in:

New York City

Tyler, TX

Austin, TX

Las Vegas

Pinellas, FL

Hernando, FL

Citrus, FL

Northwest Indiana

Western Colorado

Kalispell, MT

"Closing out the third quarter with the addition of 43 new stores to our development pipeline is getting us one step closer to our ultimate goal and further proves the strength of both brand's business models," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "The momentum we have witnessed thus far proves furthermore our dedication to expanding our national footprint to bring the high-quality menu items that customers expect to more communities."

Capriotti's maintains its reputation as a successful and competitive brand with numerous recognitions in 2022, among those being the fast-casual sandwich franchise's first-time landing on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, Capriotti's recently ranked No. 328 on Franchise Times Top 500 and Wing Zone graced the list for the first time, coming in at No. 470. And for the third year in a row, the brand was named one of the Top Workplaces by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Earlier this year the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Javier Gomez, franchisee of Capriotti's in Fresno, California, as Franchisee of the Year for 2022.

"In addition to being acknowledged for our aggressive development plans and multi-unit signings with new and existing franchisees, it's incredible to receive brand recognition for the bigger picture items," added Bloom. "We will never stop working to provide a top-tier working environment for employees and franchisees, and are humbled to be voted as such. The culture we implement in our day-to-day operations is a top priority for both brands, which is why we continue to find ourselves ranked on these prestigious lists."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Capriotti's AUV remains impressive with the top 25 percent averaging over $1.3 million, with contributions from newly-opened stores in 2022 producing a sales average of 50 percent higher than the brand's AUV of $994,847. For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

