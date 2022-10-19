Fashionable Clothing at the 132nd Canton Fair Sets New Trends

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), started on Oct. 15, gathering a variety of brands and accessories under its Fashion Life theme, including Shoes, Men and Women's Clothing, Fashion Accessories and Fittings, Sports and Casual Wear, Kids' Wear and Home Textiles.

As a fashion clothing supplier, Guangzhou Tailoria Manufactory strives to keep up with fashion trends. This edition showcases its newly developed corsets and Y2K-style clothing for young consumers. Guangzhou Tailoria uses fashion details such as CUT-OUT to provide fashionable clothing and accessories. In addition, the company caters to customers' product needs for special occasion outfits and has recently developed a range of outdoor camping-themed products.

"The demand for occasion wear, such as wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and guest dresses, increased post-epidemic," said Joy Zhang, business manager of Guangzhou Tailoria Manufactory. "Environmental protection and sustainable fashion are also a focus of overseas buyers, which has gradually increased demand for recycled and organic materials, fabrics, accessories, prints and dyes. Our company also constantly improves sustainability and provides customized green clothes to meet diverse client requirements."

ZHEJIANG BAFAN I/E INDUSTRIAL showcases the latest footwear for the spring and summer 2023 collections, embodying exquisite fashion elements for any outfit. Color combinations and upper decorations vary with each shoe, giving people a unique visual experience.

The designers at Bafan strive not only to provide comfortable and lightweight shoes but also to reduce consumption, protect the environment, and save energy. In addition to the new edging design that significantly improves the shoes' bearing capacity and durability, a PVC outsole with a clear non-slip texture has been adopted.

More fashionable clothing and accessories gather at the Fair. Besides the fashion clothing and accessories, Canton Fair also gathers Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances, Building & Home Decor, Industrial Manufacturing, Hardware & Tools, Household Items & Consumer Goods, and Health & Recreation sectors. Established in the spring of 1957 and held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, the Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history and the largest scale in China. It is also hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

