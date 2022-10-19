Know Your Options This Long-Term Care Planning Month

Survey: Fewer than 1 in 3 Floridians have a long-term care plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's elder law attorneys are encouraging all Floridians to make plans for their future during this October's Long-Term Care Planning Month. There are many facets to long-term care planning, from living wills and do not resuscitate orders (DNROs) to powers of attorney and nursing home contracts, all of them involving complicated issues that can cause a great deal of stress and confusion if handled too late or if someone is unaware of their options.

An August 2022 survey found that only 31% of Floridians have a plan in place for their long-term care. Surprisingly, that number doesn't get much higher with age – only 38% of respondents 65 and older have a plan in place.

Individuals put themselves at risk by not knowing their rights and failing to plan for the future. Elder abuse and exploitation is much more likely to occur when an individual doesn't understand their rights and when there isn't a plan in place to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"As elder law attorneys, we see the devastation that results when older Floridians are taken advantage of, and it often happens when there isn't a plan in place for their care," said Howard S. Krooks, an elder law attorney and Chair of the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar. "We all want to plan for the future, but many don't know how to begin and don't understand their options. We encourage Floridians to be diligent in planning for their futures and emphasize the importance of knowing your rights through the process."

Issues involving the increased incidence of exploitation of older and disabled vulnerable adults have led members of the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar to spearhead the Statewide Exploitation Advisory Team, a task force created to assist law enforcement and Adult Protective Services in identifying and addressing instances of fraud, abuse, and exploitation.

The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar works to encourage individuals and their families to plan for the future as a way to avoid exploitation and fraud. The Section has put together resources, including a Conversation Guide for Long-Term Care Planning for You and Your Family and an FAQ, Aging with Autonomy: 10 Questions for Lifelong Independence , and Seven Things to Know when Acting as an Agent in Florida.

