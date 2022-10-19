Vista Residential Partners Announces Groundbreaking on 36 Acres for Development of 279-Unit Creekview Vista in LaGrange, GA

LAGRANGE, Ga., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has broken ground on 36 acres on Hamilton Road in LaGrange, Georgia, for the development of Creekview Vista, a 279-unit multifamily development. A joint venture between Batson Cook Development Company and Blue Vista Management, provided the equity.

Situated on Highway 27, Creekview Vista is part of a master planned development which will include restaurant & retail at the entrance of the property, along with single family housing adjacent to the multifamily parcel.

The development is in close proximity to Georgia's International Business Park, the 4th largest business park in the country as well as the county's key tourist destinations: Callaway Gardens and Great Wolf Lodge. Creekview Vista offers desirable amenities nearby in downtown LaGrange, while being conveniently located to major interstates for an easy commute to nearby cities, jobs, and more.

Situated between I-85 and downtown LaGrange, Creekview Vista offers convenient access to Troup County's major economic players such as Amazon, KIA Motors, Walmart Distribution, Duracell, Kimberly-Clark, West Georgia Technical College and more. Since 2016, a total of $3.1 billion of capital investment has been delivered into Troup County, with close to $2 billion planned.

"Creekview Vista continues Vista's effort to seek out suburban locations near major metropolitan areas that have received limited new supply of quality workforce housing," says Eduard de Guardiola, CEO of Vista Residential Partners. "Its unique low density, two story architectural design will enhance the community's appeal to the burgeoning workforce supporting the numerous corporate employment opportunities that have been recently created in this sub-market".

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging almost 1,000 square feet. Designed by architect Phillips Partnership, the townhome style apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and spacious floorplans. Creekview Vista will also features a luxury clubhouse, resort style pool, fitness center, a large pet park, 24/7 package concierge, and more.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the team at Batson-Cook Development Company," says Michael Neyhart, Managing Director for Vista Residential Partners. "They share our vision for LaGrange and the opportunity here to fill a need for housing in an area that has seen outsized job growth but with a limited supply of new housing options."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

