132nd Canton Fair Presents Novel and Exquisite Design Ideas, Interpreting Made in China with Quality

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair ("the Fair"), opened virtually on October 15, is gathering 35,000 exhibitors online with upgraded exhibition services. The Fair gathered a wealth of top products with novel and exquisite design ideas, both in quality and style, and continued to convey the quality and ingenuity of "Made in China" to global buyers and consumers.

Guangzhou Selaqua Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. ("Selaqua"), a leading shower product manufacturer, highlights its multi-functional adjustable shower equipment designed for the elderly, a product that has received the 2022 Gold Award of the Canton Fair Design Award for innovation. It's been developed to provide a comfortable showering experience for the elderly with a shower chair and adjustable to the most comfortable height, which can be folded and stored conveniently when not in use. The chair comes with a shower head on top to free the hands, and a handheld option for partial washing.

In addition, when renovating an old shower space, marks of previous equipment installed on the wall will be left. The back panel of the new product will be able to cover the entire area with connection components to link the existing faucet, enabling easy installation and a neat appearance to create an all-new shower space with grace and ease.

Citylong Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Citylong") is exhibiting its 2022 Silver Award winning product--children's stool TIARA, which was jointly developed with Ming Design Studio with inspirations from the beautiful Chinese lady's headwear. The sculpted form is framed by a clear silhouette with one continuous curve flowing across the chair, and a slightly sunken surface for comfortable seating experience.

"The people-oriented design concept is what we adhere to in response to the growing personal needs of consumers worldwide. We continue to develop and innovate, and we release many beautiful, novel, practical, and safe products, including Fuwa chairs, folding low stools, and transparent compartmentalized storage boxes," said Mr. Pan Shibing, general manager of Citylong. "Throughout the years, we have gained the recognition and favor of more and more overseas customers with our excellent craftsmanship."

