Elix Extends Agreement to use Neonode Technology in Displays for Global OEM Medical Supplier

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is pleased to announce that Elix Systems SA has extended its agreement with Neonode and will increase the use of Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules to enable touch interaction on displays in medical ultrasound systems. The new agreement covers deliveries during 2022 and 2023 with a total value of over $400,000.

Swiss-based Elix Systems designs and produces electronics systems for highly demanding industries such as avionics and medical. They have selected Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules for use in medical ultrasound systems to enable touch interaction on the displays.

Elix integrates a 374 mm Neonode Touch Sensor Module into a Touch Frame System that enables touch functionality on 19" LCD medical displays in ultrasound systems. The high-performing touch capabilities give physicians the opportunity to provide informative consultation and provide a more interactive consultation and more informative diagnosis to patients.

Frederic Guitard, Chief Operating Officer at Elix Systems says "We selected Neonode technology because the Touch Sensor Modules could fit in the existing design of the equipment and meet the performance requirements. Alternative projected capacitive touch solutions would have meant a redesign and compliance recertification of the medical devices."

"We are delighted and excited that our business with Elix in the medical segment continues and expands. We look forward to continuing our great ongoing cooperation with them," says Johan Swartz, Vice President Marketing & Sales at Neonode.

