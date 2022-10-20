GameOn Technology Launches New NBA Chat Experience with the Houston Rockets

One-Stop Shop for Fans Searching for Ticketing, Retail and Gameday Experience Content

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Rockets and GameOn Technology , the developers of the industry-leading conversational AI experience, announced today that the official team chat application is now available on the Rockets website, within the official team application and Facebook Messenger .

The Rockets chat experience will cover the entirety of the fan journey. This new platform is a consolidated channel for Rockets fans seeking content related to ticketing, retail, in-arena and guest experience. The experience will help amplify existing Rockets properties including direct access to their shop through seamless integrations. In addition to automating the Rockets knowledge base and supporting fan service and support features, GameOn's exclusive relationship with the NBA will allow for API connectivity with the Rockets' Chat, providing live scoring updates, team and player stats, videos, news, league standings, and much more. Fans can even personalize their experience by selecting and following their favorite players to get custom content.

"GameOn's ChatOS platform offers a one-of-a-kind experience for leading teams and brands looking to better engage and support their fans in a variety of channels," said Richard Cheng, President of GameOn Technology. "Teams like the Rockets are now able to save time and resources while still providing instantaneous answers to fan inquiries while proactively delivering highlights, news, and other content based on fan preferences, around the clock. Even better, through conversational data collection, teams are able to build a robust internal database to better engage and anticipate fan needs over time in the long run."

"Working with GameOn Technology has been a smooth and streamlined process," said Rockets Vice President of Digital Marketing Paul Suarez. "Thanks to the efforts of GameOn, we were able to get a comprehensive chat experience up and running across multiple channels with minimal strain on our own staff. In addition to supporting Rockets fans with team inquiries, we're excited to say this integration also extends the scope of the project to provide concert and event attendees with everything they need to know about visiting Toyota Center."

The Rockets chat experience will be equipped to answer questions for any Toyota Center events, and any and all things Rockets. It is now available on a multitude of channels including the Rockets/Toyota Center mobile app and the Rockets Website, coming soon to the Toyota Center Website bringing extensive content to where the fans are.

This new chat experience is an extension of GameOn Technology's relationship with the NBA with the company having exclusive rights to NBA content across chat. For customer-obsessed and digital-first businesses, GameOn develops conversational AI solutions that create robust and personalized audience engagement across the customer life cycle.

The Houston Rockets chat experience is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

