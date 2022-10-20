Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter

Record net income up 26% over third quarter 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported a record net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.78 in the third quarter and $2.11 for the first nine months of 2022.

Third-quarter 2022 highlights, compared to the same period in 2021, include:

Net income increased 25.6% to $5.9 million .

Net interest income improved $2.5 million , or 19%, aided by a 34% decline in interest expense.

Net interest margin yield increased 43 basis points.

Earnings per share improved 32% to $0.78 .

Additionally, deposits grew $31.2 million during the third quarter, up $80.7 million year to date, an increase of nearly 5%.

"Isabella Bank continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter. The Federal Reserve's 2022 rate decisions contributed to a significant gain in net interest income and improvement in our net interest margin," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Further improvement is expected through the remainder of 2022.

"What's more, our commitment to shareholders, communities and customers continues to be seen through active implementation of multiple strategic initiatives," Evans said. "Construction is well underway on a third full-service branch in Saginaw, and customer response to our new, enhanced online banking system and mobile app has been tremendous."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $15.9 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter 2022 improved by $2.5 million or 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased $5.0 million or 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in investment securities led to a $2.8 million increase in gross interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $2.2 million, or 37.1%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The provision for loan loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $540,000 compared to a $599,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, when initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $180,000 during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. A $1.1 million increase in service charges and fees including $605,000 of income related to mortgage servicing rights was offset by a $891,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined in comparison to 2021. Noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $2.4 million, as a result of increased compensation and benefits cost, other losses, consulting, donations and community relations expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.28% and 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, an increase of 43 basis points. The net yield was 3.10% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2021. Considering the rate increases during the first nine months of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: The Corporation had $2.06 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $268.9 million and $464.1 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion. Gross loans declined $64.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of $70.5 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio, however, is not considered a component of the Corporation's core lending business. Credit quality remained strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.32% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.7 million, or 4.7%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.07%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.10% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.83%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.40 as of September 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.05%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

2022

December 31

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 26,763

$ 25,563 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 72,149

79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 98,912

105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 581,233

490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 934

1,735 Loans





Commercial 730,504

807,439 Agricultural 96,850

93,955 Residential real estate 334,412

326,361 Consumer 74,385

73,282 Gross loans 1,236,151

1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,677

9,103 Net loans 1,226,474

1,291,934 Premises and equipment 25,107

24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,764

32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,496

17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,290

48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,767

19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,063,977

$ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 510,127

$ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537

364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 842,081

818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 70,288

78,583 Total deposits 1,791,033

1,710,339 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 52,479

50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,225

29,158 Total borrowed funds 81,704

99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,628

11,451 Total liabilities 1,887,365

1,821,110 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,564,348 shares (including 139,084 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and

7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,094

129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,888

4,545 Retained earnings 85,497

75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,867)

1,859 Total shareholders' equity 176,612

211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,063,977

$ 2,032,158

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 13,563

$ 13,033

$ 39,120

$ 38,634 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,209

1,224

5,851

3,529 Nontaxable 726

725

2,090

2,393 Federal funds sold and other 521

160

822

516 Total interest income 17,019

15,142

47,883

45,072 Interest expense













Deposits 908

1,251

2,698

4,363 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 9

13

26

40 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33

299

152

1,093 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 266

266

798

349 Total interest expense 1,216

1,829

3,674

5,845 Net interest income 15,803

13,313

44,209

39,227 Provision for loan losses 18

(107)

540

(599) Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 15,785

13,420

43,669

39,826 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,122

1,964

6,615

5,489 Wealth management fees 679

772

2,217

2,274 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223

201

655

577 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174

339

568

1,459 Other 54

91

339

415 Total noninterest income 3,252

3,367

10,394

10,214 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,369

6,116

18,480

17,693 Furniture and equipment 1,490

1,349

4,382

4,049 Occupancy 918

866

2,813

2,726 Other 3,140

2,854

9,223

8,029 Total noninterest expenses 11,917

11,185

34,898

32,497 Income before federal income tax

expense 7,120

5,602

19,165

17,543 Federal income tax expense 1,233

916

3,249

2,838 NET INCOME $ 5,887

$ 4,686

$ 15,916

$ 14,705 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.59

$ 2.11

$ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.58

$ 2.08

$ 1.82 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81

$ 0.81

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,256,723

$ 13,563

4.32 %

$ 1,203,468

$ 13,033

4.33 % Taxable investment securities 490,751

2,190

1.79 %

332,056

1,224

1.47 % Nontaxable investment securities 110,058

1,002

3.64 %

113,857

1,035

3.64 % Fed funds sold 16

—

1.98 %

4

—

0.02 % Other 101,687

521

2.05 %

262,023

160

0.24 % Total earning assets 1,959,235

17,276

3.53 %

1,911,408

15,452

3.23 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,691)









(9,361)







Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 24,875









30,120







Premises and equipment 24,475









24,540







Accrued income and other assets 78,151









109,750







Total assets $ 2,077,045









$ 2,066,457































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 381,282

$ 64

0.07 %

$ 366,345

$ 46

0.05 % Savings deposits 642,916

270

0.17 %

565,814

161

0.11 % Time deposits 262,628

574

0.87 %

323,322

1,044

1.29 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 49,267

9

0.07 %

62,790

13

0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,739

33

1.96 %

62,718

299

1.91 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,211

266

3.64 %

29,124

266

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,043

1,216

0.35 %

1,410,113

1,829

0.52 % NONINTEREST BEARING

LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 497,215









419,017







Other 13,627









12,826







Shareholders' equity 194,160









224,501







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,077,045









$ 2,066,457







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 16,060









$ 13,623



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.28 %









2.85 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,251,206

$ 39,120

4.17 %

$ 1,202,060

$ 38,634

4.29 % Taxable investment securities 462,675

5,795

1.67 %

268,435

3,529

1.75 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,041

2,934

3.65 %

122,675

3,346

3.64 % Fed funds sold 8

—

1.69 %

3

—

0.01 % Other 113,847

822

0.96 %

273,997

516

0.25 % Total earning assets 1,934,777

48,671

3.35 %

1,867,170

46,025

3.29 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,372)









(9,502)







Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 24,843









29,236







Premises and equipment 24,401









24,836







Accrued income and other assets 87,989









109,835







Total assets $ 2,062,638









$ 2,021,575































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,952

$ 170

0.06 %

$ 337,561

$ 168

0.07 % Savings deposits 628,823

600

0.13 %

549,213

459

0.11 % Time deposits 275,586

1,928

0.93 %

345,960

3,736

1.44 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 48,119

26

0.07 %

56,424

40

0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,513

152

1.93 %

79,048

1,093

1.84 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,189

798

3.65 %

12,907

349

3.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,182

3,674

0.36 %

1,381,113

5,845

0.56 % NONINTEREST BEARING

LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 475,373









405,046







Other 15,242









13,144







Shareholders' equity 199,841









222,272







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,062,638









$ 2,021,575







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 44,997









$ 40,180



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.10 %









2.87 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.78

$ 0.70

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.59 Diluted earnings $ 0.77

$ 0.69

$ 0.62

$ 0.63

$ 0.58 Dividends $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 16.96

$ 18.85

$ 19.56

$ 21.61

$ 21.87 Quoted market value

















High $ 24.95

$ 26.25

$ 26.00

$ 29.00

$ 26.74 Low $ 21.39

$ 23.00

$ 24.50

$ 24.75

$ 22.55 Close (1) $ 21.40

$ 24.80

$ 25.85

$ 25.50

$ 26.03 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,564,348

7,553,113

7,542,758

7,532,641

7,926,610 Average number of common shares

outstanding 7,555,333

7,545,001

7,533,711

7,570,961

7,932,227 Average number of diluted common shares

outstanding 7,650,950

7,650,145

7,639,688

7,679,019

8,044,572 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 1.13 %

1.04 %

0.92 %

0.96 %

0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.13 %

10.83 %

9.02 %

8.83 %

8.35 % Return on average tangible

shareholders' equity 16.15 %

14.38 %

11.72 %

11.31 %

10.65 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.28 %

3.16 %

2.86 %

2.86 %

2.85 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879

$ 273,294

$ 275,556

$ 278,844

$ 285,392 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136

$ 454,535

$ 501,829

$ 516,243

$ 491,784 Total assets under management $ 2,796,992

$ 2,776,202

$ 2,838,318

$ 2,827,245

$ 2,859,877 ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual status loans $ 580

$ 540

$ 747

$ 1,245

$ 3,077 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702

$ 21,905

$ 22,335

$ 25,276

$ 26,189 Foreclosed assets $ 240

$ 241

$ 187

$ 211

$ 348 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 41

$ (11)

$ (64)

$ 71

$ 160 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.10 %

0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.18 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to

gross loans 0.78 %

0.76 %

0.76 %

0.70 %

0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 %

9.31 %

9.50 %

10.39 %

10.64 % Tier 1 leverage 8.44 %

8.38 %

8.12 %

7.97 %

8.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 %

12.44 %

12.83 %

12.07 %

13.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 %

12.44 %

12.83 %

12.07 %

13.07 % Total risk-based capital 15.85 %

15.33 %

15.84 %

14.94 %

16.03 % (1) At end of period





















Nine Months Ended

September 30

2022

September 30

2021

September 30

2020 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 2.11

$ 1.85

$ 1.46 Diluted earnings $ 2.08

$ 1.82

$ 1.43 Dividends $ 0.81

$ 0.81

$ 0.81 Tangible book value $ 16.96

$ 21.87

$ 21.75 Quoted market value









High $ 26.25

$ 26.74

$ 24.50 Low $ 21.39

$ 19.45

$ 15.60 Close (1) $ 21.40

$ 26.03

$ 16.74 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,564,348

7,926,610

8,007,901 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,544,909

7,948,578

7,945,762 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,117

8,065,252

8,096,802 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 1.03 %

0.97 %

0.82 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.62 %

8.82 %

7.04 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.01 %

11.28 %

9.05 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.10 %

2.87 %

2.93 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879

$ 285,392

$ 289,524 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136

$ 491,784

$ 403,730 Total assets under management $ 2,796,992

$ 2,859,877

$ 2,664,951 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 580

$ 3,077

$ 4,946 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702

$ 26,189

$ 23,257 Foreclosed assets $ 240

$ 348

$ 651 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (34)

$ 52

$ (158) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 %

0.25 %

0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 %

0.18 %

0.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 %

0.73 %

0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 %

10.64 %

11.29 % Tier 1 leverage 8.44 %

8.37 %

8.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 %

13.07 %

12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 %

13.07 %

12.90 % Total risk-based capital 15.85 %

16.03 %

13.64 % (1) At end of period











SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 Commercial $ 730,504

$ 772,567

$ 727,614

$ 807,439

$ 757,993 Agricultural 96,850

94,726

88,169

93,955

93,782 Residential real estate 334,412

329,795

328,559

326,361

321,620 Consumer 74,385

74,822

74,029

73,282

75,163 Gross loans $ 1,236,151

$ 1,271,910

$ 1,218,371

$ 1,301,037

$ 1,248,558



September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 510,127

$ 488,110

$ 461,473

$ 448,352

$ 430,950 Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537

370,284

387,187

364,563

374,137 Savings deposits 651,129

635,397

635,195

596,662

572,136 Certificates of deposit 260,741

265,477

279,708

297,696

312,027 Internet certificates of deposit 499

598

598

3,066

3,066 Total deposits $ 1,791,033

$ 1,759,866

$ 1,764,161

$ 1,710,339

$ 1,692,316



September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 206,791

$ 214,474

$ 218,268

$ 209,703

$ 192,069 States and political subdivisions 114,000

119,649

114,015

121,205

128,689 Auction rate money market preferred 2,479

2,497

2,867

3,242

3,246 Mortgage-backed securities 41,042

45,796

49,578

56,148

62,030 Collateralized mortgage obligations 209,720

167,572

152,441

92,301

100,767 Corporate 7,201

7,602

7,750

8,002

7,583 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 581,233

$ 557,590

$ 544,919

$ 490,601

$ 494,384



September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 52,479

$ 47,247

$ 51,353

$ 50,162

$ 67,519 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

10,000

10,000

20,000

60,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,225

29,203

29,181

29,158

29,136 Total borrowed funds $ 81,704

$ 86,450

$ 90,534

$ 99,320

$ 156,655

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,212

$ 1,156

$ 3,507

$ 3,282 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 673

601

1,913

1,518 Freddie Mac servicing fee 168

177

506

572 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) —

(28)

477

(128) Other fees for customer services 69

58

212

245 Total service charges and fees 2,122

1,964

6,615

5,489 Wealth management fees 679

772

2,217

2,274 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223

201

655

577 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174

339

568

1,459 Other 54

91

339

415 Total noninterest income $ 3,252

$ 3,367

$ 10,394

$ 10,214



Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,369

$ 6,116

$ 18,480

$ 17,693 Furniture and equipment 1,490

1,349

4,382

4,049 Occupancy 918

866

2,813

2,726 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 595

665

1,749

1,553 ATM and debit card fees 543

473

1,485

1,352 Marketing costs 209

236

812

683 Donations and community relations 239

198

665

452 Memberships and subscriptions 230

234

654

662 Loan underwriting fees 243

238

640

628 Director fees 210

166

598

505 All other 871

644

2,620

2,194 Total other noninterest expenses 3,140

2,854

9,223

8,029 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,917

$ 11,185

$ 34,898

$ 32,497

View original content:

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation