Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Three New Medical Professionals To Their Award-Winning Team

OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Burch, Dr. Haley, and Katie Storm as the newest members of their award-winning board-certified team of providers.

"We pride ourselves in providing specialized patient care in the orthopaedic and sports medicine fields. Patient feedback on Dr. Burch, Dr. Haley, and Ms. Storm, has been incredible, and we continue to be excited about our growth and our ability to offer new procedures for patients in Mississippi," said Dr. Daniel Boyd at Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

Dr. Benjamin Burch, a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the North American Spine Society, the AO Spine and AO Trauma organizations, received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute on the campus of the University of Missouri. Following his residency, Dr. Burch completed a fellowship in spine surgery at the prestigious Brown University. During his fellowship, Dr. Burch underwent intensive training in the treatment of complex spinal disorders. Burch's training exposed him to many cutting-edge surgical techniques and technologies, such as computer-navigated and robotic-assisted surgery, which he is excited to bring to his patients in Oxford.

As Sports Medicine Specialist for both Ole Miss Athletic teams and Delta State University Athletics, Dr. Hunter Haley, brings his love of sports and medicine to the team at Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. He completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he was awarded the G. Gayle Stephens MD Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Medicine. While completing his residency with an Area of Concentration in Sports Medicine at the University of Florida, Dr. Haley served as Chief Resident and was named Resident of the Year in 2021. Dr. Haley went on to complete a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL. During this time, he served as a team physician for Samford University and Homewood High School. He cared for athletes from the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, Miles College, and the University of West Alabama. He served as a team physician for the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox AA affiliate), WWE ringside physician, Mercedes-Benz marathon physician, team physician for the inaugural United States Football League (USFL) season, and physician for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, AL.

Katie Storm, a native from Missouri, is a certified Physician Assistant through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). She earned her Master of Medical Science degree at Saint Louis University and received additional surgical training in general orthopaedic, orthopaedic spine, and neurosurgery specialties. Katie is also an active member of the Pi Alpha Honor Society, American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) as an Affiliate Professional.

