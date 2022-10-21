Artificial Intelligence Risk Incident Database launches to keep legal, financial professionals smart about evolving AI Risk and regulations.

The AI Responsibility Lab releases "Mission Control - AI Insights" the world's most complete AI Risk Incident intelligence platform: www.takecontrol.ai/insights.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Responsibility Lab PBC, an enterprise SaaS company specializing in Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation automation, released their newest product today: "Mission Control - AI Insights", a new module in their flagship Responsible AI transformation platform. AI Insights is the world's most complete AI Risk Incident intelligence and research platform. It helps legal, financial, and research teams stay informed on the accelerating landscapes of AI Risk, alleged harm incidents, and emerging global regulations. AI Insights delivers a combination of intelligent automation and advanced filtering that helps teams save hours of discovery and research time each week. AI Insights is available to try for free for 30 days at https://www.takecontrol.ai/insights.

AI development and adoption are accelerating and reshaping industry and society alike. And not without negative impacts: AI Risk and harms are emerging as fast as the tech itself is advancing.

What previously was macabre science fiction has quickly become our reality. For example, in early October 2022 a coroner in the United Kingdom included the Instagram recommendation algorithm as an official listed cause of death of a teenage girl.

To those who study AI Risk, this is no surprise. The impacts of AI Risk are real, present, and accelerating.

Today, the use of AI can exacerbate existing racial and sexual biases. Systems that control critical decisions about our lives - like access to credit and employment - often behave capriciously or inexplicably. Algorithmic optimization has been accused of accelerating genocide. There's a massive ecological impact of raw materials and energy that goes into building and training AI systems. AI fundamentally challenges our notions of privacy, the sanctity of our personal data, and our autonomy itself. And increasingly intelligent software and machines are reshaping the global labor landscape and hold the potential to massively displace human workers - despite boosting productivity.

The growing field of AI Ethics and Responsible AI works to understand, predict, and reduce the harm and risk created by AI systems. Teams that work in Responsible AI fuse research, ethics, technology, and business transformation to create the missing frameworks, expertise, and technologies that help companies reduce AI Risk and improve their ROI from this transformational technology.

Increasingly, legal, financial, and advisory firms are becoming involved in AI Risk.

Legal teams are building cases where AI harm has been done, advising their clients on AI Risk reduction, and navigating the evolving global regulations around AI. In the Financial sector, AI Risk becomes brand risk and portfolio risk.

In response to professional teams' growing needs to navigate AI Risk, The AI Responsibility Lab developed the AI Insights platform.

"When we speak with legal teams, there's this appetite to learn more about AI and help their clients here." describes AIRL CEO Ramsay Brown. "But for many of them, this is outside their core expertise. It keeps coming up. What we saw is that they're missing tools and a community to build the understanding and inertia that they need here. We saw that as an opportunity to help."

AI Insights is the world's most complete AI Risk Incident intelligence and research platform.

AI Insights helps teams surface valuable insights faster: pushed directly to their inbox. Automated Smart Filters enable advanced logic combinations of searchable tags: for companies, Risk Factors (ex: Racial Bias, Job Displacement, Data Privacy), and geographic regions. This helps busy teams separate signal from noise and only get the exact alerts they care about.

It aggregates 1000s of datastreams to monitor the evolving AI Risk landscape; unifying them in a single private dashboard, database, and automated notification system. As a facet of the growing legal technology landscape, AI Insights places breaking news and updates in the vocabulary of AI Risk: every item is tagged, labeled, and prepared with punchy expert analysis. New Risk Incidents are recorded daily.

AI Insights is the most recent release from The AI Responsibility Lab. It's an extension of their flagship Responsible AI transformation platform, Mission Control. Mission Control is a SaaS platform for accelerating Responsible AI transformation. For teams in exploratory phases of Responsible AI maturity, Mission Control improves education, buy-in, and stronger Responsible AI culture. For advanced teams, Mission Control enables intelligent no-code Governance automation. Now companies can bridge the inevitable gaps between AI Governance audits and the AI artifacts themselves: with data integrations, inference engines, and smart-trigger logic in an event-driven environment. Mission Control helps teams resolve the fundamental coordination and visibility failures that drive waste and harm and operationalize their AI Governance aspirations.

There's big business in getting this right, as the world's most successful companies recognize what role Responsible AI plays in their success; a 2022 Accenture survey of hundreds of global C-Suite executives shows a strong appetite for Responsible AI transformation: 69% of respondents indicated that their firms already had some level of AI Governance in-place, and more than 80% of respondents said that they'll commit 10% or more of their total AI budget to meeting regulatory requirements by 2024. In addition to the engineering quality benefits that AI Governance confers, leaders see the wave of impending global AI regulations as a strong motivator to take a proactive stance.

"As blistering as the current pace of AI development is, we know it's only speeding up. And as it does, the impact it will have on all our lives can't be understated. Helping legal and professional teams build the competency and workflows they need to keep AI safe has to be a part of the better world we need to build together", said Brown.

Access to Mission Control - AI Insights is open to the public at https://www.takecontrol.ai/insights. AI Insights is free to try for 30 days.

The AI Responsibility Lab PBC (AIRL) is accelerating Responsible AI transformation. AIRL is innovating the software and ideas required for every nation, company, and person to use AI effectively and safely. Today that starts with Mission Control: no-code AI Governance automation for accelerating Responsible AI. AIRL is a venture-backed, Los Angeles-based Public Benefit Corporation backed by Stage Venture Partners, OCA Ventures, Royal St. Ventures, Vibe Capital, and Protocol Labs. Learn more at www.takecontrol.ai.

