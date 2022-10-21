The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Wawa and The Wawa Foundation Join Forces to End Blood Cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern PA-Delaware Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have joined forces to end blood cancer, a disease diagnosed every 180 seconds in the U.S. As official sponsors of LLS's Eastern PA-Delaware Region Light the Night®, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will help bring communities together at the Philadelphia Light The Night, an annual event to share hope and light taking place on Saturday, October 22 at Philadelphia Museum of Art on 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

As Leading Light Sponsor, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will have a strong presence at the event to offer comfort and support to the community impacted from blood cancer; which includes The Wawa Coffee & Care Truck with an estimated distribution of up to 5,000 cups of hot coffee and chocolate, team of associate volunteers distributing bottled water, pretzels, apple snack packs and more and an appearance by mascot Wally Goose!

Culminating in over 100 evening events each fall, communities across North America converge at Light The Night carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

"Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building stronger communities and are proud to support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Light The Night to help end blood cancer," said Jay Culotta, President, The Wawa Foundation. "There's no better feeling for our associates than volunteering their time to brighten the days of friends and neighbors in our community. We're with you each step of the way!"

The funds raised through Light The Night are used to support LLS's mission priorities: Research, Education & Support and Policy & Advocacy. Through campaigns like Light The Night, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

"Creating a world without blood cancer takes all of us, and LLS proudly and gratefully acknowledges the generosity of our supporters at Wawa and The Wawa Foundation," said, Lauren Iannucci, Executive Director at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Eastern PA-Delaware Region. "Together, we're delivering hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness, and lifesaving research and support for cancer patients and their families."

Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

To form a Light The Night team, visit https://www.lls.org/event/philadelphia-2022

Blood cancer patients and their families in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America's Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society"

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

kristin.hoose@lls.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)