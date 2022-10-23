LULAC NATIONAL BOARD AND LULAC INSTITUTE NAME THREE WOMEN TO TOP POSTS IN AN HISTORIC MOVE

Leaders of Nation's Oldest and Largest Latino Civil Rights Organization Holding the Official Governance Meeting in Dallas, Texas Say the Changes Signal the Start of a New Era for LULAC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) board of directors issued a statement on its decision to terminate the remainder of its contract with LULAC Chief Executive Officer Sindy Benavides. LULAC will now launch a nationwide search to select a new CEO for America's largest and oldest Latino civil rights group, founded in 1929. The board then voted to authorize the national president and his designees to oversee all matters related to LULAC operations and activities.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), founded in 1929, is the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States of America. LULAC was created at a time in our country's history when Hispanics were denied basic civil and human rights, despite contributions to American society.

"LULAC today is making it very clear that our organization is moving forward as we have for 93 years, with new leadership and a bold agenda," said LULAC National President and Chair Domingo Garcia. "We are proud to announce that today, Gloria Leal, a Texas attorney, has been appointed to hold the position of LULAC General Counsel, the first woman to do so in our more than nine decades of existence. In another first, we appointed Analuisa Tapia, the heroine of the Vanessa Guillen movement for justice, LULAC's first national Sergeant-at-Arms. Additionally, Sara Walker from Chicago LULAC was named special national advisor to the president."

