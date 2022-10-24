SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% year-over-year
- Income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% year-over-year
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.06 increased 20.8% year-over-year
- Repurchased $28.3 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
Beginning in 2022, the Company changed its presentation for both the North America and the Administrative and all other segment's statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. During 2021, allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations and have been adjusted herein to conform to the 2022 presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for all periods presented below are not affected by the change in presentation.
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and include the results of the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO") on April 1, 2022.
2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% from $396.7 million.
- Consolidated gross profit of $244.5 million increased 23.5% from $198.0 million. Gross margin decreased to 44.2% from 49.9%.
- Consolidated income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% from $100.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $15.7 million attributable to ETANCO, and $1.9 million for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 22.2% from 25.4%.
- Net income was $88.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $73.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, includes $3.0 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $79.5 million from $40.5 million to $120.0 million, primarily from increases in net income and a decrease in working capital.
- Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $4.1 million from $15.0 million to $10.9 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $10.0 million compared to $12.0 million.
Management Commentary
"Solid operational execution against our strategic plan during the third quarter led to continued strong financial results despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Positive trends for both volume and pricing led to increased net sales in North America over the prior year quarter, which had lower volume. In Europe, sales benefitted primarily from the contribution from ETANCO, which we have continued to successfully integrate on-track with our internal plan. In addition, we made solid traction during the quarter by advancing our key growth initiatives forward and continuing to educate building industry professionals on the benefits of Simpson's solutions which resulted in key wins for mass timber and building technology."
Ms. Colonias concluded, "I believe the Company is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years ahead given the strength of our people, culture and values, as well as our diversified portfolio of solutions for our customers. To drive longer-term growth, we are focused on facility upgrades and expansions to ensure we have ample capacity to meet our customers' needs locally as well as to improve our service, production efficiencies and safety in the workplace. I am confident we can continue our above market growth relative to U.S. housing starts in fiscal 2022 and that we can achieve our 2025 Company Ambitions, even when considering softer housing market forecasts."
Corporate Developments
- On September 8, 2022, the Company announced that Karen Colonias will step down from her position as Chief Executive Officer as part of Simpson's planned leadership succession, effective December 31, 2022. Simpson's Board of Directors unanimously elected Michael Olosky, 54, current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Ms. Colonias as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In connection with his promotion, Mr. Olosky will also join the Company's board of directors on January 1, 2023. Ms. Colonias will remain employed as an Executive Advisor to assist with a smooth and orderly transition until her retirement on June 30, 2023. Ms. Colonias will continue to serve as a member of Simpson's board of directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.
- During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 308,500 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $91.67 per share, for a total of $28.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, approximately $25.4 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2022).
- On October 21, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, estimated to be $11.1 million in total. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2023, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 5, 2023.
Business Outlook
The Company has updated its 2022 financial outlook based on three quarters of financial information, which includes the acquisition of ETANCO, to reflect its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 24, 2022, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:
- Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%, in-line with its more recent historical average as the Company has better visibility on raw material costs and expected results from its acquisition of ETANCO. The revised outlook includes $16.0 to $18.0 million in expected integration and transaction costs for the acquisition.
- Interest expense on the outstanding $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans, which had initial borrowings of $450.0 million, is expected to be approximately $9.8 million, including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $65.0 million.
Conference Call Details
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's web site on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at ir.simpsonmfg.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of the acquisition of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.
We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 553,662
$ 396,738
$ 1,640,464
$ 1,154,661
Cost of sales
309,139
198,706
899,828
597,901
Gross profit
244,523
198,032
740,636
556,760
Research and development and engineering expense
17,084
14,562
49,892
43,321
Selling expense
42,539
35,063
124,449
99,053
General and administrative expense
60,319
47,792
172,511
143,767
Total operating expenses
119,942
97,417
346,852
286,141
Acquisition and integration related costs
1,866
—
14,681
—
Gain on disposal of assets
(100)
(4)
(1,227)
(112)
Income from operations
122,815
100,619
380,330
270,731
Interest expense, net and other
(2,983)
(314)
(6,568)
(1,079)
Other & foreign exchange loss, net
(1,707)
(532)
(3,814)
(4,180)
Income before taxes
118,125
99,773
369,948
265,472
Provision for income taxes
29,882
25,995
93,559
68,822
Net income
$ 88,243
$ 73,778
$ 276,389
$ 196,650
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 2.06
$ 1.70
$ 6.42
$ 4.54
Diluted
$ 2.06
$ 1.70
$ 6.40
$ 4.51
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,813
43,276
43,044
43,362
Diluted
42,916
43,485
43,173
43,575
Cash dividend declared per common share
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.77
$ 0.73
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 16,197
$ 10,439
$ 44,521
$ 33,192
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
$ 3,546
$ 3,146
$ 12,986
$ 13,391
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 309,262
$ 294,180
$ 301,155
Trade accounts receivable, net
334,449
236,535
231,021
Inventories
540,020
385,512
443,756
Other current assets
48,416
33,427
22,903
Total current assets
1,232,147
949,654
998,835
Property, plant and equipment, net
341,233
255,547
259,869
Operating lease right-of-use assets
48,196
41,513
45,438
Goodwill
467,990
133,495
134,022
Intangible assets, net
330,533
22,077
26,269
Other noncurrent assets
84,159
19,783
19,692
Total assets
$ 2,504,258
$ 1,422,069
$ 1,484,125
Trade accounts payable
$ 98,646
$ 62,405
$ 57,215
Long-term debt, current portion
22,500
—
—
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
225,020
183,072
187,387
Total current liabilities
346,166
245,477
244,602
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
38,650
33,063
37,091
Long-term debt, net of current portion
660,164
—
—
Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities
121,723
20,526
18,434
Stockholders' equity
1,337,555
1,123,003
1,183,998
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,504,258
$ 1,422,069
$ 1,484,125
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
2022
2021
change*
2022
2021
change*
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 437,770
$ 338,591
29.3 %
$ 1,332,911
$ 989,711
34.7 %
Percentage of total net sales
79.1 %
85.3 %
81.3 %
85.7 %
Europe
111,903
54,832
104.1 %
296,592
155,567
90.7 %
Percentage of total net sales
20.2 %
13.8 %
18.1 %
13.5 %
Asia/Pacific
3,989
3,315
20.3 %
10,961
9,383
16.8 %
$ 553,662
$ 396,738
39.6 %
$ 1,640,464
$ 1,154,661
42.1 %
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$ 478,554
$ 338,896
41.2 %
$ 1,428,745
$ 996,261
43.4 %
Percentage of total net sales
86.4 %
85.4 %
87.1 %
86.3 %
Concrete Construction
74,933
57,589
30.1 %
211,119
157,417
34.1 %
Percentage of total net sales
13.5 %
14.5 %
12.9 %
13.6 %
Other
175
253
N/M
600
983
N/M
$ 553,662
$ 396,738
39.6 %
$ 1,640,464
$ 1,154,661
42.1 %
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 207,948
$ 176,256
18.0 %
$ 645,166
$ 497,070
29.8 %
North America gross margin
47.5 %
52.1 %
48.4 %
50.2 %
Europe
35,215
20,680
70.3 %
91,692
56,228
63.1 %
Europe gross margin
31.5 %
37.7 %
30.9 %
36.1 %
Asia/Pacific
1,402
1,139
N/M
3,948
3,590
N/M
Administrative and all other
(42)
(43)
N/M
(170)
(128)
N/M
$ 244,523
$ 198,032
23.5 %
$ 740,636
$ 556,760
33.0 %
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$ 127,318
$ 100,229
27.0 %
$ 400,336
$ 274,444
45.9 %
North America operating margin
29.1 %
29.6 %
30.0 %
27.7 %
Europe
6,149
7,517
(18.2) %
10,339
15,681
(34.1) %
Europe operating margin
5.5 %
13.7 %
3.5 %
10.1 %
Asia/Pacific
234
313
N/M
898
941
N/M
Administrative and all other
(10,886)
(7,440)
N/M
(31,243)
(20,335)
N/M
$ 122,815
$ 100,619
22.1 %
$ 380,330
$ 270,731
40.5 %
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
