vivo Launches Funtouch OS 13 Based on Android 13 for Overseas Users

SHENZHEN, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo has officially launched the new Funtouch OS 13 for users in overseas markets. Based on the newly released Android 13, this upgraded operating system combines vivo's design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience. vivo not only strives to provide users with an effortless experience, but also seeks to empower them to express their creativity and uniqueness through their devices.

The Funtouch OS 13 allows users more visual control of their home screen. With the monochrome icon feature, users can now change the color of their home screen icons to match their wallpaper, system, and app interfaces, truly unlocking their creativity and self-expression.

On top of that, the new system allows users to customize colors on their system's UI and built-in apps, including their notification panels, volume control, calculator, and clock. It can utilize the color from the users' preferred wallpaper and theme to determine the appropriate color tint, applying it to the app interface to transform the device with a more personal look and feel.

Further protection and security

The new app pinning feature helps keep sensitive data secure, providing users greater peace of mind regarding their security and privacy. When another person uses the device, the two-level pinning function keeps the chosen app in view and prevents access to other apps on the device. This feature enables greater flexibility, allowing the owner to set parameters and control the allowed actions within the pinned app when other people are using the device.

This update also allows users to hide photos and videos as well as selectively choose various applications' access to specific photos, thereby preventing unwanted viewing on their devices and further enhancing privacy protection.

Enhanced controls and easy-to-use features to provide greater convenience

To create a more streamlined experience for vivo users, the Funtouch OS 13 also features improved application management, the iManager, which can specifically help monitor app usage time. If the CPU usage is too high, users can shut that application down with one tap. iManager can also prevent overheating by reducing the number of active applications and adjusting CPU frequency based on the Phone cooling feature.

In addition to weather updates, the dashboard also features an AQI card for health-conscious users who wish to instantly check the latest information concerning air quality with a detailed PM2.5 index available.

With vivo's well-known premium mobile photography experience, new photo and video upgrades are to be expected. The professional viewfinder makes photography easier with a new stabilization ring that helps mitigate the effects of shaky hands.

The new OS has also refined the video editing process, enabling users to mute the sound of the video while editing the footage and even make precise volume adjustments on each segment of the video, thus facilitating the creation of professional-grade videos.

In terms of accessibility controls, enhancements have been made with color correcting and inversion, as well as the option to remove animations for users with specific needs, such as visual impairments.

The Funtouch OS 13 will be available from October 24, 2022, starting with the X80 Pro. vivo will gradually bring Funtouch OS 13 to more users around the world with the most innovative experiences yet seen.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates innovative products based on design-driven values, with smart devices and intelligent services at its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with a vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term that describes the attitude of doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

