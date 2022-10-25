Ambiente Leads the Way with a New Global Partnership with ByDesign

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambiente, the world's leading consumer goods trade fair by Messe Frankfurt, understands the importance of outstanding design and creatively presenting new products and concepts in a manner that inspires manufacturers, retailers, buyers, and industry luminaries. Always at the forefront, Ambiente continues to highlight trends and new designs, while showcasing a range of products from exhibitors and international presenters that anticipate global movements and insights in esteemed categories - reflecting evolving consumer behaviors and experiences. Transcending Ambiente's reach to a new platform, the world-famous trade fair has formed a new partnership with ByDesign, producers of the globally recognized collection of design television series. Ambiente will be featured in episode one of America ByDesign: Innovations, airing on the CBS News Streaming Network at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 12th. Additionally, Ambiente is pleased to announce its premier role in the first Europe ByDesign series which will showcase innovation and design excellence launching in 2023.

Ambiente (PRNewswire)

With this new partnership, Messe Frankfurt plans to take the consumer goods landscape to the next level–displaying the best in Dining, Living, Giving, Working, and Contract Business/Hospitality on screen. Together, the two forward-thinking organizations will fuse Ambiente's focus on outstanding design with ByDesign's global experience and talent for on-screen storytelling, zooming in on Ambiente's mission of sustainability, responsible design and production, craftsmanship, advanced technology and global style complimented by the fresh perspectives of the respected ByDesign hosts.

"I think design nowadays is a very democratic product; so therefore, it is very good to have this discussion in front of a big audience. I think that's the beauty of America ByDesign," says Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board, Messe Frankfurt.

The collaboration will kick-off with a dynamic spotlight on Ambiente during the third season of the America ByDesign: Innovation series, which is scheduled to premiere on November 12th on the CBS News Streaming Network at www.cbsnews.com/live, all CBS News mobile apps, ByDesign's YouTube channel, and the www.bydesign.global website. It will air on the Linear TV CBS broadcast in February 2023. The show will provide audiences with deep insight into what it takes to imagine, create, and bring to life the new and impossible. The series showcases impactful design and new concepts from the most innovative and established brands in the United States. Each episode also includes featured 'Spotlights' showcasing outstanding international design stories.

"We are excited to embark upon this adventure in collaboration with the ByDesign team. After all, where better to find good design than at the trade fair with the leading consumer goods brand in the world - Ambiente. It happens in Frankfurt every February, and we want to share the excitement with our global audience," states Julia Uherek, Vice President Consumer Goods Fairs, Messe Frankfurt.

ByDesign has evolved enormously in the past few years gaining notoriety for its thought-provoking and insightful approach. The producers of ByDesign are dedicated to sharing design products and stories that match the sentiments of the modern consumer while inspiring audiences. Content includes exclusive features with world leading innovators, rising stars and craftspeople, highlighting the intention behind each innovation, varied iterations of the design process and the outcome when an innovation is brought to market.

"More and more, audiences want to know how products are created and are genuinely interested in how design can improve their quality of life. Messe Frankfurt and Ambiente are at the forefront of this movement. ByDesign brings a globally recognized style of design-storytelling, and we are thrilled to partner alongside an organization with an unrivalled legacy within the design community and beyond," states ByDesign Co-Founder and Executive Producer, Mike Chapman.

Press assets/social media information here: https://bit.ly/AmbienteByDesignPressKit

SOURCE Ambiente