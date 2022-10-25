ASI Government Expands Leadership Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI Government, LLC (ASI) announced today that it has expanded its leadership team by adding two outstanding and accomplished experts in the most challenging federal acquisition environments.

ASI announced today that it has expanded its leadership team by adding two outstanding and accomplished experts.

Mr. William (Will) Roe Roberts, the first Chief of Acquisition for the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), has joined the ASI team as Director of Acquisition Solutions for Technology. Will led the way for DoD's acquisition of the infrastructure, including several needed contracts, to promote adoption of at scale Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. These technologies are poised to fundamentally change every domain and use case that they touch, including the world of government work and the experience of citizens as they interact with service providers. Will's background is ideally suited to enable future innovations in the business of government. Will's expertise, experience, and training enable him to add robust value to ASI's clients and their future acquisitions. He will engage with ASI's Digital IT Acquisition Professional (DITAP) training, similar training services for the DoD, and advising and assisting clients with modern technology acquisitions. Will is a member of the ABA and Florida Bar as of 2011, receiving his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Mr. Doug Stuck returns to ASI to be our Director of Client Solutions. In that role, he leverages his experience and relationships to match ASI's capabilities to solve the challenges Federal Acquisition leaders face. Prior to joining ASI this spring, Doug worked for eight years at the Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO), formerly a division of ASI. During that time, he worked to evolve and grow the VAO's product suite, including the Virtual Acquisition Office™ (VAO) and Applied Learning Online™ (ALO) subscription services. Prior to joining VAO in 2014, Doug spent 15 years implementing enterprise-wide, organizational change initiatives for federal government clients. In that role, he was had the opportunity to work directly with acquisition and policy executives to implement strategic, acquisition focused programs by combining innovative procurement techniques and proven lessons learned from collaborating with best-in-class federal leaders. Prior to that, Mr. Stuck worked at GE Capital IT Solutions in their Federal Defense Sector. Doug is a graduate of Shippensburg University with a BSBA in Marketing.

ASI's CEO, Tim Cooke, said, "ASI is pleased and proud to welcome Will and Doug to the family. We look forward to their contributions to creating successful and innovative solutions and acquisition outcomes for our clients."

