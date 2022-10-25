BMC Helix SaaS Delivers on the Promise of ServiceOps and Enterprise Orchestration to Accelerate Innovation

New functionality helps organizations manage and reduce IT complexity to gain a competitive advantage

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced new innovations for its award-winning BMC Helix SaaS solution that help businesses better manage and automate complex IT operations and orchestrate application and data workflows across any hybrid environment to deliver an improved employee and customer experience.

"While modern IT teams have made strides in delivering business value through greater automation, observability, and execution, there is still a need to change organizational culture, process, and technology to enable improved user and customer experiences," stated Stephen Elliot, group vice president, I&O, cloud operations and DevOps, IDC. "By proactively breaking down silos, cross-departmental teams can deliver highly effective, incident-free services across their cloud technologies."

Deliver Superior Business Results with ServiceOps

Understanding the frequent changes and shifting contexts of business services and supporting environments across the enterprise requires a solution like BMC Helix ServiceOps. It brings service and operations management together with differentiated capabilities that provide a deep level of context and insight through benefits like:

Protecting the business from the risk of outages and slow performance: The BMC Helix solution highlights problems related to business services in their entirety and not just individual components. Incidents, alerts, and data from operations and service requests are correlated to help cross-functional teams pinpoint root causes faster.

Scaling capacity with AI: BMC's enhanced AIOps capabilities identify performance and root cause outages by applying pre-trained AI and ML to observability data and dynamic service models to assess service health, look for future service impacts, and provide proactive responses. This ensures teams can better keep pace with the sheer volume of metrics, events, and alerts.

Personalizing employee and customer experience: The BMC Helix solution delivers a consumer-like, personalized service experience across traditional IT and business functions such as HR and customer service management through virtual agents, knowledge bases, live chat, and tickets that make it easy for customers and employees to request and get help.

Propelling innovation: With enriched ServiceOps data and connections via working teams' tools of choice, the BMC Helix platform enables operational excellence to support agile DevOps to create new apps and services that enhance the business.

"BMC Helix has allowed us to have an always available event awareness regardless of what is going on in our environment," says Ken Wood, director of SRE at NICE CXone.

Integrate, Automate, and Orchestrate Critical Data and Application Workflows

As businesses work to modernize by accelerating the delivery of digital services, they also need to maximize their resources by giving product teams the freedom to be self-sufficient within a secure, operational framework. BMC Helix Control-M—the industry-leading application and data workflow orchestration SaaS platform—responds to the demand to produce more with capabilities that help IT operations eliminate redundant, time-consuming tasks and risks. IT organizations can support decentralized product teams to orchestrate complex application and data workflows across disparate technologies and securely build, manage, and monitor these services in production to ensure SLAs are met and business services are delivered on time, every time.

Updates to the BMC Helix Control-M solution simplify complexity with:

Advanced functionality and self-service interfaces that improve collaboration between IT operations, developers, data engineers, and business users to deliver new products into production quickly, securely, and at scale with a self-service SaaS experience.

Strategic integration with Apache Airflow and cloud data services including AWS Glue, Azure Data Factory, GCP Dataflow, Databricks, and more that orchestrate application and data workflows, whether the data is on-premises or in the cloud.

Single unified user view for all workflows and interfaces that provides operational efficiencies for multiple roles throughout the organization.

"The complexity and scale of today's IT environments require businesses to seek the highest level of integration and automation from their cloud tools to receive the information needed to prevent and resolve issues quickly," stated Ali Siddiqui, chief product officer at BMC. "As silos come down to drive more collaboration, the tools IT professionals use need to work seamlessly across groups to enable the innovation needed to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

