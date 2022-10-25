Evio Beauty announces partnership with FreeFrom

Donating $1 from every lip serum sold to support domestic violence survivors thrive through economic stability

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's social-impact-led, clean beauty brand Evio Beauty today announced a partnership with FreeFrom , a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping survivors of intimate partner violence achieve economic justice and long-term financial stability.

Starting today, Evio will donate one dollar from every sale of their award-winning Lip Serum (in any shade) to FreeFrom. Funds raised from this initiative will help the organization further its mission of creating a world in which all survivors are able to build the wealth and financial security necessary to support their individual, intergenerational, and community healing. Evio will continue to support FreeFrom's goal of raising $2.3 million in 2022 to help survivors thrive.

"We strongly believe in the work that FreeFrom is doing to support survivors – I know firsthand the financial insecurity that comes after escaping an abusive relationship, it can be completely debilitating," said Brandi Leifso, Founder and CEO, Evio Beauty. "We look forward to a long relationship with FreeFrom and helping survivors economically so that they can thrive."

"Intimate partner violence is a pervasive and structural economic issue. One in four women and one in two trans people will be subjected to intimate partner violence in their lifetime, and the number one obstacle to survivors' safety is financial insecurity. For 99% of survivors, economic abuse is part of the violence they're subjected to. The CDC estimates that IPV costs female survivors $104,000 over their lifetimes, so healing is incredibly expensive," said Sonya Passi, Founder and CEO, FreeFrom. "This incredible partnership with Evio Beauty will help create more awareness about this urgent issue, as well as raise critical funds needed to support survivors in rebuilding their lives."

To celebrate this partnership, Evio has added a new "Speak Up" shade (a warm coral) to its best-selling Lip Serum collection . Packed with the healing powers of hemp seed and peppermint oil, Evio's Lip Serums are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic. High in vitamin F, it repairs the skin barrier and forms a seal over the lips to keep moisture locked in, and the soft oil balm texture keeps lips supple and hydrated.

To help amplify and highlight this issue, statistics about intimate partner violence are printed on Evio's "Speak Up" Lip Serum packaging and will be shared across Evio's social channels throughout the launch campaign.

Evio's Lip Serum won the FASHION/Chatelaine 2022 Beauty Award for Best Lip Balm , as well as Supergreat's 2022 Best Lip Mask .

Evio Beauty Group is a multi-award-winning impact-led, clean, Canadian beauty brand. Through cause-based collections co-created by the community, Evio breaks stigmas while bringing awareness to important social issues with inclusive, good-for-you beauty products. Evio was founded by Brandi Leifso when she was living in a domestic violence shelter and has since donated more than $510,000 worth of products and funding to 27+ shelters across North America to help survivors of domestic violence thrive.

