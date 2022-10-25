Donations announced in conjunction with groundbreaking ceremony for new high-tech factory in Savannah, Georgia

Kia's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative has provided more than $14 million to those in need nationwide since 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced $600,000 in donations to four Bryan County charities as part of groundbreaking celebrations for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant near Savannah, Georgia. The funds will be used to help provide housing, medical care, meals and help provide greater access to digital learning for families and children in need in the region.

Kia America donates $600,000 to Georgia charities during groundbreaking for new manufacturing plant. (PRNewswire)

"Kia has been a proud and active member of the Georgia community for nearly 15 years, and we are dedicated to supporting communities in need through our 'Accelerate The Good' program," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Today's donations are destined to provide hope and assistance, not only in Bryan County, but throughout the state."

Kia's $600,000 donation will be distributed to four non-profit organizations supporting Georgia residents, including:

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire ($300,000) – Kia's contribution will help purchase a new house that will be used as a "home base" for helping homeless families with children find employment and other assistance.

America's Second Harvest of Georgia ($100,000) – Kia's donation will help establish the "Kia KidsCafé" and an afterschool program where low-income children can receive nutritious food and assistance with their schoolwork.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ($100,000) – Kia's contribution will help families needing assistance with pediatric cancer care at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee .

Inspiredu ($100,000) – Kia's gift will help provide important technology tools and resources to bridge the gap in digital educational literacy for students in need throughout the greater Bryan County area.

This is the latest extension of Kia's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $14 million to those in need across the U.S. since 2019. Most recently, Kia donated to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Previously, the brand has established scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; allowed high schools to re-establish their football programs after pandemic-induced budget cuts; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic and helped the homeless population throughout the U.S. In addition, Kia has supported animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population and those that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

Meanwhile, Kia's factory in West Point has provided over $10 million in support of Georgia communities since 2009, including over $6 million to support educational programs such as the THINC College & Career Academy in LaGrange and SAE's "A World in Motion." In addition, Kia has invested more than $1.9 billion dollars in West Point, Georgia to build the state-of-the-art Kia Georgia factory which has revitalized the local economy through the creation of more than 14,000 jobs.

