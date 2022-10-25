Kindred partners with EPIC Risk Management to test human intervention mechanisms on its Journey towards Zero

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter of 2022, Kindred Group's share of revenue from harmful gambling was 3.8 per cent and the improvement effect was 82.6 per cent. During the quarter, efforts have been placed on further developing automated technological solutions to detect and engage with customers at risk. Looking to enhance strategic partnerships to propel early intervention, Kindred Group has entered a new collaboration with EPIC Risk Management.

In the third quarter of 2022, Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) share of revenue from harmful gambling was 3.8 (3.3) per cent and the improvement effect after interventions decreased slightly to 82.6 per cent. During the past three quarters, the number has fluctuated between 3.3 and now 3.8 per cent. Focus continues to be on improving internal processes and utilising technological capacity to automate interventions and thereby improve close to real time capability to further engage with the customer at an earlier stage.

Reaching the ambition by the end of the fourth quarter next year is challenging, however Kindred remains fully dedicated on achieving its ambition of zero per cent revenue from high-risk customers. The Group has identified four critical areas to keep working on:

1. Shortening the time from detection to intervention as it is proven that raising awareness to customers early on is an effective way to stay in control

2. Continued investment in and collaboration with researchers to further understand gambling behaviours

3. Ensuring control tools are visible, understood and used in the right way

4. Improving transparency and knowledge sharing within the industry, customers, researchers, regulators and partners

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 4.0 % 3.3 % 3.3 % 3.8 % Improvement effect after interventions 79.2 % 83.1 % 84.7 % 82.6 %

* 90 days rolling period between 21 June and 19 September 2022

"We have not seen a desired sequential development this quarter, however we have taken significant steps forward since launching our ambition in 2021. We have strengthened internal processes and aligned operations to continue our Journey towards Zero revenue from harmful gambling. We will continue to improve our technology and processes so that we increase our efficiency and speed in detecting and engaging with customers at risk. We know this has a positive effect. For the third quarter almost 83 per cent of detected customers improved their behaviour after we reached out to them", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO Kindred Group.

During the third quarter, Kindred has once again partnered with EPIC Risk Management to analyse and improve human intervention mechanisms. Through the collaboration, Kindred aims to ensure that manual interventions are better placed and motivate customers into healthier betting behaviour through the extensive knowledge and lived experience that EPIC offers. Partnerships are central to Kindred's Journey towards Zero, as further collaboration between industry, regulators, researchers, and other key stakeholder groups is key to reach the ambition.

"I am delighted to be renewing and extending our partnership with Kindred over the next three years. Kindred were the first operator that we worked with, and they continue to show their commitment towards player protection by placing value in lived experience voices. Kindred have shown great ambition in reducing revenue from high-risk players and this partnership will ensure that EPIC remain part of that journey by providing industry leading consultation services", says Dan Spencer, Director of Safer Gambling, EPIC Risk Management.

"We are on a long-term journey and our commitment goes beyond the end of 2023, but collaborations here and now like the one with EPIC are crucial for our future progress. They provide unique insights from which we can learn the best approach to manage gambling related harm from an individual perspective. We have always emphasized how important our work with stakeholders from research, treatment centers, and lived experience is. The collaboration with EPIC continues to highlight how these collaborations can help us reach our customers in a better way. I am grateful and proud to have this long-term collaboration with EPIC Risk Management", concludes Henrik Tjärnström.

More information about Kindred's Journey towards Zero can be found on www.kindredgroup.com/zero

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3654090/1642961.pdf Kindred continues to invest in Responsible Gambling through collaborative work with EPIC https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred,c3105143 Kindred

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group