New TACCA Training Program Powered by Interplay Learning Helps Texas Contractors Rapidly Upskill Techs for the Field

Industry-leading organizations partner to deliver innovative solutions for the ongoing skilled trades labor shortage facing HVAC service providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, and the Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association (TACCA), a nonprofit trade association committed to helping heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration contractors, announce the launch of a new 3D and virtual reality interactive training program designed to get newly hired HVAC technicians upskilled and truck-ready faster and level-up more experienced techs.

The TACCA SkillMill Technician Training program powered by Interplay Learning delivers online hands-on simulation training to help both residential and commercial contractors meet the ongoing challenge of the skilled trades labor shortage.

"Workforce development is one of the top priorities for TACCA and our contractor members across the state," said Roland Arrisola, TACCA president and vice president of HVAC operations at Stan's Heating, Air & Plumbing LLC. "With the TACCA SkillMill Technician Training, Interplay Learning empowers us to offer Texas contractors a proven training and apprenticeship solution to bring new people into the industry and quickly prepare them for the job. This innovative training is the best opportunity for business owners to effectively connect with the new generation of talent that will be essential for success in the industry in the coming years."

Interplay Learning's courses for the TACCA SkillMill Technician Training include expert-led video-based training, knowledge checks, and hands-on 3D simulations to help technicians rapidly develop on-the-job skills and practice troubleshooting in a risk-free environment. The on-demand course content provides flexibility so techs can practice anytime, according to their learning style, using a tablet, computer or virtual reality headset. Small, easily digestible formats mean techs can learn a little at a time or combine multiple short lessons into longer learning sessions. Learners using the TACCA SkillMill Technician Training can also prepare for EPA certification, NATE certification and earn CEUs.

"We understand the challenges HVAC contractors face regarding the shortage of skilled technicians," said Doug Donovan, Interplay Learning's founder and CEO. "Partnering with TACCA is an opportunity to offer contractors throughout Texas a powerful new tool that streamlines and accelerates the process of recruiting, training and retaining the talent they need to succeed in their markets. At the same time, the TACCA SkillMill Technician Training also serves to strengthen the tech-native next generation of the skilled trades workforce that is driving the industry into the future."

The SkillMill Technician Training program makes it easier to manage and scale technician training. With a comprehensive dashboard, management can easily assign courses, monitor progress, and track course completion for all of their workers. They can also use Interplay's online skills assessment to get an objective read out of their workers' skills so that training can be customized to their unique needs.

"We are excited to partner with Interplay Learning to bring this interactive training program to Texas HVAC companies looking to quickly get their new technicians trained and keep all of their technicians honing their technical skills," said Devorah Jakubowsky, TACCA's executive director. "This highly effective training will save hours of time a contractor would spend with hand-on training, freeing them up to manage their business."

TACCA's SkillMill Technician Training powered by Interplay Learning is available to all contractors throughout our home state of Texas. More information, including technology requirements for the platform, is listed at www.tacca.org/techtraining .

Interplay Learning is a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries. Interplay Learning's innovative solutions help companies grow by delivering their team members unique opportunities for advancement and career earnings potential. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

For more information about Interplay Learning, visit www.interplaylearning.com .

About The Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association

The Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association is a nonprofit trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors in Texas. These contractors design, install, maintain and service HVAC/R systems, guided by principles of honesty and integrity. TACCA is committed to improving the industry by helping members succeed. Visit www.tacca.org to learn more.

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

