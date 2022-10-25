These Top Six Learning Management Systems Will Enable HR Managers to Create Effective L&D Training Programs This Year

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Data Quadrant, naming six providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Gold Medalists.

In the current job market, the focus on retaining good talent is high. A recent Learning and Development blueprint produced by McLean & Company, the HR-focused division of Info-Tech, suggests that many employees are willing to resign when they don't receive the training and development promised by an organization. To overcome this challenge, organizations' learning and development offerings must focus on proactively identifying and cultivating the critical learning that will support both the employee and the business in delivering on strategic objectives.

Learning management systems encompass software applications that administer, document, report, and deliver courses, training, and learning and development programs. Organizations can use this software to easily align their development framework, build courses that can be shared with employees for a seamless learning experience, and track ongoing progress.

To support organizations that are contemplating which learning management systems to implement to retain talent and meet business needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers to consider. The top providers are recognized based on insights from verified survey data collected from 1,125 end-user reviews and their high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Learning Management Systems Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Learning Management Systems Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

