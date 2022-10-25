ZTE awarded "Most Innovative Network Slicing Use Case" and "Most Innovative Private Network Project" at Network X 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, today announced that it has won the "Most Innovative Network Slicing Use Case" Award and the "Most Innovative Private Network Project" Award at Network X 2022 held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

ZTE awarded (PRNewswire)

China Mobile and ZTE's SPN (FGU) Fine Granularity Unit and Commercialization awarded "Most Innovative Network Slicing Use Case"

The industrial verticals production service and high-quality private line slices ask for small bandwidth but high performance, requesting deterministic latency, hard isolation and high-reliability transport. However, the traditional Ethernet using Best Efforts forwarding cannot meet these demands.

China Mobile has partnered with ZTE to propose SPN (Slicing Packet Network) to introduce the hierarchical hard slicing into Ethernet for the first time. With the granularity being reduced from 5Gbps to 10Mbps, the SPN supports forward compatibility as well as scalable fine-granularity transport pipe. At the same time, it binds to MPLS VPN and SRv6 services to guarantee end-to-end zero packet loss and provides forwarding with deterministic latency and circuit-level physical isolation, so as to build one network for different purposes. This network provides differentiated service transport with flexible bandwidth, physical isolation and deterministic latency for 5G private networks and enterprise private lines.

ZTE, China Mobile and NR Electric's E2E 5G TSN for Green Grid awarded "Most Innovative Private Network Project"

In the power grid field, efficient use of clean new energy such as wind and solar energy is an effective means to achieve green and low carbon target. However, wind power and solar energy are easily affected by the weather and regions, and they are unstable. Accurate measurement, control, and real-time interaction are required. Conventional mobile network mechanism cannot meet the strict network requirements of the power industry.

ZTE has released the Time Promised Communication solution, which integrates 5G TSN/5G LAN/URLLC/SLA accurate control related to time-sensitive networks as defined by 3GPP Release 16. TPC solution combines software and hardware to effectively solve the network latency and jitter caused by traffic conflicts and communication interference. It is combined with the slicing technology to reduce 5G end-to-end latency, which guarantees the determinacy of the communication network. Instead of optical cables, TPC solution enables flexible access to the last mile, greatly reducing communication network construction costs. It accelerates the deployment of new energy such as solar energy and wind energy, and helps the power industry achieve the strategic goals of carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

The Network X Awards 2022 is held by Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, to recognise achievement, innovation and excellence across the telco industry. This year Network X is combining 5G World, BBWF (Broadband World Forum) and the newly launched Telco Cloud to bring together fixed and mobile markets in one place.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZTE Corporation