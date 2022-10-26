Catch a Glimpse of the 2022 October Live Auction (Wine & Spirit)

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction is excited to present the 2022 Madison October Live Auction at 11 am (HKT), Saturday, October 29th in Hong Kong, the stunning 432 lots of which includes 383 lots of wines, and 49 lots of whiskies, with a total estimate of HK$18,000,000 - HK$31,000,000.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in the app store). Take advantage of the last few days to place the online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Shanghai and Singapore, allowing more Asia-Pacific bidders to simultaneously attend the auction via live streaming.

383 Lots Wine (Lots 1 – 383)

Continuing the good performance, Burgundy makes up over 50% of wine sessions with 210 lots in this sale. Madison Auction has 9 lots from the bright star Arnoux Lachaux (Lot 78, 189 - 197), including the rare Latricières-Chambertin (Lot 190, 191), Clos de Vougeot, Quartier de Marei Haut (Lot 195), and Romanée-Saint-Vivant ( Lot 196).

Also, from Romanée-Saint-Vivant, Domaine de l'Arlot (Lot 73 & 74) offers great value. The 2012 Liger-Belair Golden Dragon Collection (Lot 198) can definitely add value to the collection or create a memorable domaine vertical wine dinner.

For DRC lovers, they may be thrilled to see the banded original cases from different Grand Crus (Lot 172-174, 176, 177, 179-182, 319, 320, 325, 326), and assortments from 1996 (Lot 183) and 2014 in perfect condition. In addition, the 2001 Jacky Truchot Clos de la Roche Vieilles Vignes (Lot 201) is beautiful to drink now, but can also be aged for another decade.

Among the Bordeaux lots, don't miss the most unique and rare collection of Château d'Yquem, from 1920-1950. These are late releases from the Château, all in original wooden cases with impeccable condition (Lot 207 - 232). If people are looking for First Growth to enjoy, the mixed lots of Pétrus (Lot 34 & 35) and Lafite (Lot 3) have great prices.

In the past couple of years, Champagne is another hot region among collectors. In this auction, Madison Auction have 17 lots of champagnes for collection or enjoyment, such as the Jacques Selosse Lieux-dits Collection (Lot 204). In addition, the Dom Pérignon Oenothèque Mixed Lot (Lot 105) offers aged champagne from great vintages of 1988 and 1990.

Outside of France, Italy also showed great market potential. There are 15 lots of Italian wines in this sale, including some collectors' favorites Masseto ( Lot 103) and Soldera (Lot 100), and Gaja (Lot 101).

In the new world, some of the rarest Napa Valley cult wines can be found in the sale, such as the 2013 Tusk Estate (Lot 49) Magnum, only 354 produced.

49 Lots Spirit (Lots 384 – 432)

In the 49 lots whiskies, Hibiki takes up 11 lots (Lot 384-395), including limited editions of 12-, 17-, and 21-Year-Old, such as 21-Year-Old有田焼-色絵轮繋文风镡形瓶 (Lot 387), 17-Year-Old Gold Label White Box (Lot 388), and 17-Year-Old Egret White Heron Beckons Limited Edition (Lot 390).

In addition, there are 4 lots of Karuizawa (Lot 405, 408-412), including Karuizawa Pure Malt (Lot 409), 1978 Karuizawa 36 Year Old (Lot 410), and 1999 & 2000 Karuizawa Spirits of Asama (Lot 412).

Dalmore lovers may appreciate the 45 Year Old (Lot 432) and the 30 Year Old Single Malt Sherry Special Cask Finish bottled by Gonzalez Byass (Lot 426).

Recommendation

Vintage Pétrus Mixed Lot (1)

Lot 34 | 3 Bottles, Great for the vintage

Est. HK$ 30,000 - HK$ 55,000

1978 Pétrus Pomerol (2)

1983 Pétrus Pomerol (1)

Vintage Pétrus Mixed Lot (2)

Lot 35 | 3 Bottles, Great for the vintage | 2.RP 93, 3.RP 92

Est. HK$ 40,000 - HK$ 75,000

1992 Pétrus Pomerol

1994 Pétrus Pomerol

1996 Pétrus Pomerol

Even in ordinary vintages, Pétrus still present captivating quality wines. The starting prices of these two mixed lots are extremely attractive, seize a rare chance to bid.

2018 Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru

Lot 196 | 1 Bottle | RP 98

Est. HK$ 32,000 - HK$ 60,000

Such a popular star in Burgundy in recent years, not to mention it is from Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, secure this pearl now.

1945 Château d'Yquem Sauternes 1er Cru Supérieur

Lot 220 | 1 Bottle, Banded OWC | RP 100

Est. HK$ 22,000 - HK$ 38,000

An extraordinary artwork with perfect palate and exceptional balance, as the only d'Yquem won a perfect score from Parker in the 20th century, the best Sauternes with no doubt.

Jacques Selosse Lieux-dits Collection

Lot 204 | 6 Bottles, OWC, Disgorged on or before April 2015 | Ullage: 2.5cm below capsule or better Est. HK$ 35,000 - HK$ 65,000

'Les Carelles' Le Mesnil-sur-Oger Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut (1)

'Les Chantereines' Avize Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut (1)

'Chemin La Châlone' Cramant Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut (1)

'Le Bout du Clos' Ambonnay Grand Cru Extra Brut (1)

'La Côte Faron' Aÿ Grand Cru Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut (1)

'Sous le Mont' Mareuil-sur-Aÿ Premier Cru Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut (1)

This rare Lieux-dits Collection includes 'Les Chantereines' Avize and 'Chemin La Châlone' Cramant, the cuvées that can only be found in this assortment.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

2012 Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Golden Dragon Collection

Lot 198 | 8 Bottles, OWC had been wax sealed | Only 188 cases released Est. HK$ 160,000 - HK$ 280,000

La Romanée Grand Cru (2)

Échézeaux Grand Cru (2)

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Aux Reignots (2)

Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru Clos des Grandes Vignes Rouge (1)

Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru Clos des Grandes Vignes Blanc (1)

As one of the most sought-after domaines in recent years, Liger-Belair shows an excellent return on investment. This Golden Dragon Collection is limited to only 188 cases, highly collectible.

2001 Jack Truchot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Vieilles Vignes

Lot 201 | 3 Bottles, Overall: Great

Est. HK$ 85,000 - HK$ 150,000

Jacky Truchot, another Burgundy legend alongside Henri Jayer, made this flagship wine before retiring, which has become a swan song. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this beauty while blooming.

Domaine de l'Arlot Mixed Lot (1)

Lot 73 | 4 Bottles, Perfect condition | 1.BH 95, 2.BH 92

Est. HK$ 12,000 - HK$ 20,000

2012 Domaine de l'Arlot Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

2014 Domaine de l'Arlot Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

Domaine de l'Arlot Mixed Lot (2)

Lot 74 | 5 Bottles, Perfect condition | 1.BH 95, 2.BH 93, 3.BH 91

Est. HK$ 17,000 - HK$ 28,000

2015 Domaine de l'Arlot Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

2016 Domaine de l'Arlot Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

2019 Domaine de l'Arlot Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (1)

When the prices of Burgundy Grand Crus are rocketing, these two mixed lots are value the price with a great appreciation potential.

Masseto Mixed Lot

Lot 103 | 5 Bottles, Great for the vintage

Est. HK$ 26,000 - HK$ 45,000

1995 Masseto (1)

1996 Masseto (1)

1997 Masseto(1)

1998 Masseto (1)

2000 Masseto (1)

As one of the favorites of Italian wine aficionados, this Masseto 1995-2000 vintage mixed lot is unmissable.

2013 Tusk Estates Cabernet Sauvignon

Lot 49 | 1 Magnum (Single OC), Perfect condition | 354 magnums produced

Est. HK$ 10,000 - HK$ 18,000

Established in 2008 as a Napa upstart and now is one of the most notable estates in the region, its scarce Magnum bottle is worth your attention.

Dalmore 45 Year Old

Lot 432 | 1 Bottle (Wooden GB), Overall: Perfect | Single Malt, Abv: 40%, Vol: 700ml

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 100,000

45 years to mature its charisma, with an attractive starting price, bid now.

Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission for our next Auction – Please contact us for an estimation on your collection.

Email: consignment@madison-auction.com

Tel: +852 3188 6613

