Dive Shop 360 Announces SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI Integration, Enabling Dive Shops to Seamlessly and Efficiently Book and Manage Diving Certifications All in One POS System

Leading cloud-based dive shop point of sale built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive Shop 360 , the leading dive shop management system and the only all-in-one, cloud-based POS created exclusively for dive shops, announced today SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI integration , enabling dive shops to easily and efficiently manage SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI diving certifications and courses directly through their Dive Shop 360 POS system.

The group of training and certification agencies Scuba Diving International (SDI), Technical Diving International (TDI), Emergency Response Diving International (ERDI) and Performance Freediving International (PFI) form one of the largest diving certification agencies in the world - International Training - whose courses and certifications are recognized as the gold standard all over the world.

The new integration eliminates the need for dive shops to jump back-and-forth between their POS and the SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI portal to view certifications and assign eLearning codes to students. Now, dive shops can automatically sync customers between both systems and assign eLearning codes through the Dive Shop 360 platform.

Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals, Dive Shop 360 is a best-in-class dive shop POS system created to make dive shop business customer transactions quick and easy. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform integrates POS, website and marketing tools and comes bundled with all modules necessary to manage a successful dive business, including courses, rentals, repairs, service reminders, destination travel, charter, air cards, gift cards and sales orders.

"Diving certifications are an important part of any dive business as they drive customer loyalty and revenue," said Ken Colbert, General Manager, Dive Shop 360. "Dive Shop 360 is the most advanced, all-in-one dive shop POS solution and our integration with SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI, the gold standard for diving certification courses, is now a key part of that solution. Dive Shop 360 enables dive shops to spend less time managing their POS and more time with their customers, building customer loyalty and driving revenue."

Key features of the SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI integration include:

All-in-One POS Certification System – Student information is automatically synced between Dive Shop 360 and the SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI certification portal, enabling dive shops to see certifications, sign students up for classes, and speed up time to eLearning starts, all directly through Dive Shop 360.

Integrated Course Catalogs – Users can browse the SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI catalog of courses to see course names and descriptions and select courses from the integrated catalog.

eLearning Code and Assignment System – Quickly generate and assign codes individually for SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI eLearning courses directly through the Dive Shop 360 platform.

Dive Shop 360 will showcase the new integration at DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida, Nov 1-4 at booth #2024.

About Dive Shop 360

Dive Shop 360 was built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers. Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals over the course of 20 years, Dive Shop 360 has become the leading dive shop management system in the world. For more information, visit diveshop360.com.

