GovCIO Wins $478M Contract for Veterans Benefits Administration Claims Management and Processing

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO has been awarded a new Mail Management Services (MMS) $478M Task Order on the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Veterans Intake, Conversion, and Communications Services (VICCS) IDIQ Contract. This five-year contract is a follow-on contract to GovCIO's T4NG Paper Mail Conversion Management Services program won in 2020. Through MMS, GovCIO will continue to provide the VBA with innovative manual and automated centralized mail management services and solutions that help streamline VBA's benefits claims process.

For both paper and electronic modalities, GovCIO will handle source material intake, handling, and preparation; data extraction; document indexing, conversion, and imaging. Upon completion of mail processing, images, with associated data, will be integrated and uploaded to VA systems.

"Our Paper Mail Management team has provided delivery excellence and innovation for VBA throughout all periods of contract performance. Our exceptional delivery made it possible for us to earn this follow-on contract," said Megha Chokshi, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector Senior Vice President.

In addition to maximizing innovation and automation, GovCIO will incorporate quality assurance activities and validation into multiple steps of the mail management process to ensure VA receives images and data of sufficient quality to support its business processes while maintaining complete traceability to validate information integrity.

"We are honored to support the VBA for the next five years helping to ensure Veterans and their families receive the compensation and pension benefits they've earned in an expedient fashion," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

