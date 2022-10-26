Idaho Skin Center Is First in State to Offer Non-Surgical Technology for Treating Common Skin Cancers

BURR RIDGE, IlI., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in Idaho. That state's first installation is at Idaho Skin Center in Idaho Falls.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional Mohs surgery.

"I am thrilled that our practice is the first in the Gem State to offer Image-Guided SRT," said Dr. Kierstin Nebeker of the Idaho Skin Center. "For most patients, this is the superior, pain-free way to treat their common skin cancers. Extensive information on this state-of-the-art treatment is available on our web site and in our clinics in Idaho Falls and Sun Valley, and we believe that informed patients are better able to choose the right treatment option in consultation with their doctors."

"As some 16,000 Idahoans will likely be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year, we are pleased to be partnering with the Idaho Skin Center to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, CEO of SkinCure Oncology, the company that brought the technology to the state.

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 240 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

