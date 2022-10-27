ASU's W. P. Carey School Inducts Newest Hall of Fame Class

Five business leaders from diverse organizations join list of honored school alumni since inaugural event in 1977

TEMPE, Ariz, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A social responsibility officer, renewable energy executive, investment partner, real estate executive, and logistics CEO are the newest W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees honored by Arizona State University. Previous inductees come from such diverse organizations as Papa John's, Cisco, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona, and the Big Ten Conference.

The 45th induction ceremony for the new class will take place on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the McCord Hall Plaza on the Tempe campus. All W. P. Carey alumni and friends of the school are welcome to attend the ceremony and reception. Register here.

"The Alumni Hall of Fame is a wonderful opportunity for the school to celebrate our accomplished alumni as examples of excellence and innovation in our community," said W. P. Carey School Dean Ohad Kadan. "Our students can see these alumni's wonderful examples of 'doing good while doing well' through contributions to their professions, their communities, and the W. P. Carey School of Business. We are honored to celebrate their accomplishments as they are inducted into the school's illustrious hall of fame."

The 2022 W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Michelle Cirocco (MBA '08) is the chief social responsibility officer of Televerde and executive director of the Televerde Foundation. Cirocco joined Televerde in 1999 where she has held several leadership positions including chief marketing officer. She was recently named one of the World-Changing Women in Conscious Business by Conscious Co. magazine and Most Admired Leader by Phoenix Business Journal. Cirocco serves on the W. P. Carey School of Business Dean's Council and is active in several areas of justice reform, which included hosting the first TEDx to look behind the curtain of incarceration and show the potential that exists in providing second chances.

Paul Cutler (BS Finance '81) is treasurer for NextEra Energy Inc., one of America's largest capital investors in infrastructure and the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. He is also treasurer for NextEra Energy Partners LP, which acquires, manages, and owns contracted clean energy projects. In addition to his degree from ASU, Cutler has a master's in business administration and in computer information systems from the University of Miami. He currently serves on multiple education-related boards and councils.

Harvey Jabara (BS Accountancy '88) serves as managing member of Olive Management LLC, which provides investment allocation and portfolio management guidance related to a comprehensive range of assets, with emphasis on private equity and real estate. Jabara began his career in the Kansas City office of Arthur Young and Co. He has served on the W. P. Carey School of Business Dean's Council, Helping Hands for the Homeless Advisory Board, and other community and higher ed organizations. In 2009, Jabara, his wife Missy and sons, Jaxon and Jensen, acquired a minority interest in the San Diego Padres Baseball Club (MLB) as well as the Lincoln City Football Club in 2021.

Craig Krumwiede (BS Accountancy '77, Juris Doctor '80) is the president and CEO of Harvard Investments, a real estate development firm which specializes in master planned residential communities, as well as office and multifamily developments. Krumwiede is a Governor in the Urban Land Institute, past President of the ASU Council for Design Excellence, and a former member of the Dean's Council at the W. P. Carey School of Business and the ASU Real Estate Advisory Board. He is a founder of the Tonto Creek Camp, which annually serves 12,000 youth, and a founding member of Social Venture Partners Arizona as well as being involved in the C4 Foundation (which supports Navy SEAL families).

Lorron James (BS Marketing '05) played football (2001 to 2003) for ASU, and upon graduation served as community affairs coordinator for the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team for three seasons. In late-2006, he moved home to learn the family business, James Group Inc. Today, as CEO, James oversees the encapsulated entities of Renaissance Global Logistics (which runs the global consolidation export operation for Ford Motor Co. and logistics services for other companies), Five Crowns Trucking, and Magnolia Automotive Services (which runs tire and wheel assembly for Toyota). He is a member of the Dean's Council at W. P. Carey and involved in numerous philanthropic, sport, and community-related initiatives both in Arizona and in Michigan.

