LUNAZUL TEQUILA ANNOUNCES FIRST BRAND ADVOCATE

JALISCO, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunazul Tequila, the hand-crafted, 100% agave tequila that's blended under the masterful direction of Heaven Hill Brands partner Tierra de Agaves, is pleased to announce award-winning bartender Lynnette Marrero as the brand's first Brand Advocate. In this role, Marrero will promote trade and consumer engagement with the premium tequila portfolio and expand the brand's reach across the United States via consumer education, recipe development, and more.

Marrero brings over 17 years of experience in the beverage industry and has spent her esteemed career developing bar programs and cultivating a new generation of cocktail bartenders, all while elevating the beverage offerings of renowned restaurants. She co-created Speed Rack, an international, all-women's cocktail competition that has raised more than $1.25 million in the fight against breast cancer.

She was the first mixologist to ever be featured on Masterclass, the online education subscription platform that gained viral notoriety in March 2020. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! among many other outlets. Additionally, Marrero received the Tales of the Cocktails Spirited Awards World's Best Bar Mentors and the inaugural Philanthropy Award with Speed Rack co-founder Ivy Mix. She also placed in the inaugural Drinks International Bar World 100 in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In 2021, Marrero was awarded the illustrious Altos Bartender's Bartender award from The World's 50 Best Bars.

Most recently, she served as Beverage Director for Llama Inn and Llama San, garnering the latter a semifinalist nod for the coveted James Beard Foundation award for "Outstanding Bar Program" in 2022.

"Tequila is a category that I have an incredible amount of respect for, and I look forward to working directly with trade and consumers to further their appreciation for Lunazul's premium portfolio," shared Lynnette Marrero. "The spirit is very versatile and increasing in popularity, and our key focuses are to empower cocktail enthusiasts to deepen their knowledge of the category and to have fun working with the expressions of Lunazul to create seasonal, balanced cocktails while expanding their education of brands with deep ties to the communities in Mexico."

Marrero will be working closely alongside Lunazul's Master Tequilero Francisco Quijano who is based in Mexico at the Tierra de Agaves distillery.

"What an immense honor to work with a bar talent of Lynnette's caliber," shared Francisco Quijano. "Her body of work speaks for itself, and her contributions to Lunazul as a Brand Advocate will further our efforts to reimagine premium tequila."

Lunazul has been named the fastest growing mid-tier tequila by Beverage Information Group (2021) and is currently growing 30% on average month over month by volume. Lunazul offers five unique, handcrafted expressions, including Añejo, Blanco, El Humoso, Primero, and Reposado.

ABOUT LUNAZUL:

Lunazul Tequila is a hand-harvested, estate-bottled tequila made from only the finest 100% Blue Weber agave. Hailing from Tierra de Agaves distillery, which is located in Tequila, Jalisco — the heart of Mexico's agave country — the brand offers five varieties of tequila to choose from: Blanco, El Humoso, Reposado, Añeįo, and Primero, each representing a traditional, authentic preparation method. Born from the unparalleled expertise and fierce determination of the Beckmann Family, who has more than 250 years of experience in agave spirits and tequila making, Lunazul was founded on the premise of creating an exceptional tequila at a price point that's accessible for all to enjoy. Lunazul leaders, President Jorge Beckmann and Master Distiller Francisco Ǫuijano , are helping to carry the torch for the deeply revered, authentic spirit, and they each proudly offer a wealth of expert experience in the world of agave. Follow along at @lunazultequila on Instagram.

