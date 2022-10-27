NeuroSense Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Leading Neuroscience Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its participation in three upcoming conferences.

Conference: The 21st Annual NEALS Meeting

Dr. Ferenc Tracik, NeuroSense's Chief Medical Officer, will present a poster describing PrimeC's product development cycle and the Phase IIb PARADIGM study's design.

Dr. Shiran Zimri, NeuroSense's Head of Scientific Program, will present a poster on NeuroSense's recent biomarker research, developments, and findings.

Date: November 1-3, 2022

Location: Clearwater Beach, Florida

About: The Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium (NEALS) 21st Annual Meeting will highlight NEALS-affiliated trial and project updates, an Industry Roundtable panel discussion, Science Symposium on technology and AI, a session highlighting the goals of the NEALS PEACe Committee and projects led by ALS Research Ambassadors, two abstract Poster Sessions, a "Hot Topic" session, Abstract Platform presentations, and networking opportunities.

Conference: Neuroscience 2022

Dr. Zimri will present a poster on PrimeC as a potential disease modifying treatment for ALS driven by novel biomarkers measuring mechanism of action. She will participate as a mentor in the Professional Women's Nexus (PWN) Breaking Barriers for Young Women in Science Social event taking place during the SfN meeting.

Niva Russek-Blum , NeuroSense' VP Discovery & IP Generator, will also attend the conference, exploring potential scientific collaborations and partnership opportunities. Prospective partners attending may request a meeting: Dr., NeuroSense' VP Discovery & IP Generator, will also attend the conference, exploring potential scientific collaborations and partnership opportunities. Prospective partners attending may request a meeting: pbz@neurosense-tx.com

Date: November 12-16, 2022

Location: San Diego, California

About: The Society for Neurosciences' (SfN) NeuroScience 2022 brings together scientists from around the world for lectures, symposia, panel sessions, and meet-the-expert, and meet-the-clinician sessions.

Conference: 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND

Dr. Zimri will deliver a live poster presentation on NeuroSense's current development and clinical and research plans.

Date: December 6-9, 2022

Location: Virtual

About: The International Symposium is the biggest annual conference dedicated to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and motor neuron disease (MND) research. Each year the conference brings together researchers from around the world to share a new understanding of ALS and MND.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding participation in conferences; the company's PrimeC development program; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of current and future clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

