Rendina & Artemis Acquire Medical Office Building in Clifton, NJ

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate ("Rendina") is pleased to announce that they have closed on the acquisition of a 62,535-square-foot medical office building located at 1135 Broad Street in Clifton, NJ. Rendina partnered with Artemis Real Estate Partners ("Artemis") on the acquisition as part of a larger programmatic joint venture relationship geared toward developing and acquiring a portfolio of healthcare real estate.

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Medical Office Building in Clifton, NJ

Major tenants in the building include St. Joseph's Health and Children's Specialized Hospital ("CSH") – the latter is an RWJBarnabas Health ("RWJBH") group and industry leading healthcare provider for children from birth to 21 years of age.

"This asset is a natural fit in our portfolio," said David B. Rendina, Executive Vice President – Development & Acquisitions at Rendina, "and we are excited to expand our relationship with two of the most prominent healthcare providers in New Jersey. We are committed to ensuring this facility continues to serve as a location where the citizens of Clifton and surrounding communities can go to receive the highest quality of healthcare in the area."

Rendina is national full-service healthcare real estate firm, fully integrated with acquisition, development, ownership, management, and leasing capabilities. A pioneer in the healthcare real estate development sector, Rendina has developed more than 8.3 million square feet during its 35-year history. Artemis is an institutional investment manager focused on equity and debt investments in commercial real estate across the United States. Debt financing for the transaction was secured through Capital One.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a trusted national leader in Healthcare Real Estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. We have been a trusted partner to healthcare providers for more than 35 years and have developed more than 8.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate throughout the country; or visit rendina.com .

