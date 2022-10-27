Resecurity® showcased Cyber Threat Intelligence solutions at Korea Police World Expo 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity provider protecting major Fortune 500 corporations worldwide, showcased its cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions to participants at the Korea Police World Expo (KPEX) 2022 held in Incheon, South Korea. The solutions of interest to attendees from law enforcement agencies (LEA) and private sector businesses were focused on dark web monitoring and human intelligence (HUMINT) tools. These tools enable collection threat data to profile bad actors their tactics.

The dark web, an untraceable area of the internet that traditional search engines do not index, where individuals mask their identities through powerful anonymization tools has become home to innumerable hidden marketplaces, communities, groups, and forums used to traffic illegal goods and services (from child pornography, drugs, and weapons to tools for malware and ransomware distribution). The consequences of cybercrime originating from the dark web impact nearly every industry and cost the global economy as much as $600 billion and about 0.8 percent of global GDP. Security industry experts project that companies around the world will incur costs and lost revenue amounting to more than $5 trillion over the next five years due to cyberattacks.

As a geographic neighbor to North Korea, a hotbed for hacker groups, South Korea, along with its advanced technology sector, is a major target for cyber-attacks. The region is known for activity of nation-supported groups such as Lazarus which are focused on data theft, espionage and large-scale financial crimes including heists from major cryptocurrency exchanges. Resecurity® provides unique Human Intelligence (HUMINT) capabilities in the region recognized for its reach and access, and comprehensive investigative and intelligence services to target Dark Web actors and sophisticated cyberespionage groups. During the year, the company arranged numerous digital forensics & incident response (DFIR) projects for large enterprise and government clients in APAC region to assist them with post-incident procedures, as well as preventive measures via proactive cyber threat intelligence to enhance their cybersecurity posture. South Korea remains one of the strategic markets in APAC region for Resecurity® with a rapid growth across critical verticals including technology, e-commerce, energy, and government organizations.

Marking its 4th anniversary this year, Korea Police World Expo is a top destination for the security industry with 150,000 members of law enforcement attending. The latest products and technologies in the security and safety industries are showcased.

The company successfully showcased its award-winning cyber threat intelligence platform (CTIP) – Resecurity® Context which is designed to assist law enforcement and a portfolio of products for effective digital risk monitoring (DRM) of the enterprise digital ecosystem. The intelligence-driven solutions introduced by Resecurity® are powered by AI and machine learning, enabling operators and threat intelligence analysts to extract meaningful insights from context-enriched big data, containing threat actors' profiles with mapped network activity, indicators of compromise and historical archive of underground communications with opportunity of in-depth search, translation and analysis using natural language processing (NLP). In the context of the KPEX 2022, these tools are especially interesting for law enforcement as they can assist in tracking illicit criminal activities on the web, including terrorism. Resecurity serves major organizations worldwide, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to international law enforcement.

"Monitoring the Deep and Dark Web can be technically challenging, considering the dynamic nature of underground economy and sophistication of modern threat actors and groups. Resecurity® provides state-of-art cyber threat intelligence and dark web monitoring solutions tailored to law enforcement e-agency needs and security challenges they are solving. These challenges require advanced data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity®. "Our solutions have been successfully implemented in national law enforcement units specializing in digital crimes, as well as cyber fusion centers of major defense organizations", he added.

This year Resecurity® products and services were honored with Gold by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2022 in 3 major categories:

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity ® Context ™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity ® Risk ™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® exhibited at KPEX 2022 together with a partner Daekyoung Systech, accelerating local business development and channel sales. "Daekyoung Systech and Resecurity are uniquely positioned to offer leading intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions in South Korea, especially, with focus on the law enforcement segment," remarked Daekyoung Systech President Mr. Jinn Yee.

About Resecurity

Resecurity, Inc. (USA) is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

