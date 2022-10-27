SOLTECH NAMED BEST & BRIGHTEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR® IN THE NATION

Recognized for High Marks in Job Satisfaction, Employee Achievement & Recognition, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, a national leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced it has been recognized this year as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® In The Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This award recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees in Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in America! This award is a testament not only to our commitment towards employees, but also how we've created an environment where people love their jobs and feel included and fulfilled," said Tim Smith, Co-CEO of SOLTECH.

According to the NABR, this award honors the most innovative and thoughtful companies in respect to their human resources approach, recognizing the most influential, trend-setting companies in America. Earlier this year, SOLTECH was honored as one of the Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Atlanta, where they headquarter.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition.", said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® In The Nation will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive.

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

