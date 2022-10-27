Unisys Named Champion by The Forum of Executive Women for Board Diversity

Company is recognized as one of the top companies in Greater Philadelphia for the sixth consecutive year

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, has recognized the company as a 2022 "Champion of Board Diversity" for its commitment to paving the way for gender equality in the corporate boardroom.

The Forum of Executive Women honored Unisys as one of 35 companies among the top 100 public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region, where women comprise at least 30% of their respective boards of directors.

"We are honored to be recognized for our board diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the sixth year in a row," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "Cultivating an inclusive culture representative of all backgrounds is vital to our growth and empowers us to better serve our clients. This achievement further demonstrates our ongoing dedication to creating an increasingly diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace at the board level and across our entire organization."

Unisys and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Highlights

Unisys' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion – a core component of the company's initiatives in corporate social responsibility (CSR) – is steadily gaining recognition. In addition to this recent honor, Unisys received accolades in 2022 from the following organizations:

Forbes named Unisys to its 2022 list of Best Employers for Women . This ranking identifies leading companies that support women's personal and professional development and have women at the executive and board levels.

DiversityInc named Unisys as a Noteworthy company for DEI for the third consecutive year.

Unisys received a top score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index for the second year in a row, establishing Unisys as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise nearly 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

