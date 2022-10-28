BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition, co-hosted by APEC Women Connect, DHGATE Group and MyyShop, has announced partnerships with Fortune 500 and multinational leading corporations including Visa, TOMATO Interactive (Bluemedia Group), Vivo, JOYY Group, hooli, ToFuture Education Group , OPPLE Lighting, Shixiseng, FIIL, Evri, New Oriental, Tongdun, AGH, Rii, and Transjee, to join forces on empowering global women entrepreneurs, and create a more equal and inclusive social commerce market by co-hosting the competition and subsequent events. Launched in September 2022, there are more than 500 entrants, including GenZ influencers and college students from all over the world, participated in the competition. It also attracted interest from millions of people in the global youth community. All entrants will be participating in a one-month challenge for boosting product sales and improving social awareness across various social media sites. For details, click the link to learn more!

The 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition Announces Global Partnerships, Working Together to Foster Women’s Entrepreneurship under the Social Commerce Landscape (PRNewswire)

The 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition is a global campaign focusing on women empowerment and reshaping the international trade industry. This year, the partnership between the Her Power Entrepreneurship Competition and multiple corporates aims at making hands-on knowledge and skills to monetize influencers' and Generation Z's online social impact accessible to the global women community. Exclusive E-learning sessions from renowned partners, including Visa, Google, TOMATO Interactive (Bluemedia Group), JOYY Group, Tongdun, hooli, New Oriental, Myyshop.vip, Tuotuo Digital, and Linkmyy, are provided to the contestants. The E-learning sessions are customized for the Gen Z community joining this competition in order to gain experiences in real-life online trading and social communication. More than 10 hours of E-learning sessions have been released along with the course of the competition. Click the link to find out more details and apply now for your last chance to join.

"At DHGATE Group, we noticed that an increasing number of individuals, especially women, have joined various social media platforms worldwide and evolved into content creators, but very few can make money from their activities on these networks," says Diane Wang, the founder of APEC Women Connect, the China Representative of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Co-chair of B20 Women in Business Action Council, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group, 'So we have been dedicated to coming up with solutions to further lower the entry barriers for women to participate in the digital economy. We appreciate the joined forces from our partners to achieve this goal together.'

By successfully hosting this event over the past two years and enabling hundreds of women entrepreneurs to enter the e-commerce industry, the Her Power Entrepreneurship Competition is committed to empowering influencers and content creators around the world to convert their social impact into business this year. All entrants will be able to experience the featured digital solutions on MyyShop during the competition for free, such as Myyshop.vip, an AI powered platform that helps effective product selection, lighter online store page building and influencer analytics for cross-border business, and MyyAffiliate, an integrated cross-border marketing service platform, provide digital marketing solutions and consultancy for all contestants.

Special thanks to business partners including Visa, the world leader in digital payment, who has supported the competition for the third year; FIIL, an experienced developer of great personal audio products for music lovers; hooli, an overseas student accommodation rental and sale platform for cross-border international students; JOYY Group, a leading global social media company which operates a number of social entertainment products; Shixiseng, a youth career growth platform which focuses on bridging the gap between education and employment; New Oriental, a comprehensive education group that offers test preparation courses; ToFuture Education Group, committed to providing a better community among Australian Chinese Overseas students; TOMATO Interactive (Bluemedia Group), an integrated marketing agency focusing on overseas Internet celebrity marketing driven by technology, resources, services and creativity; and Vivo, a global mobile Internet intelligent terminal company, committed to creating consumers with smart products.

A series of events, including the award ceremony and APEC Women Connect Virtual Workshop, will be launched following the 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition to support ongoing efforts to empower women and entrepreneurship. Join MyyBiz group and stay tuned to the latest talks on women entrepreneurship.

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions, through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their online stores as direct sellers and turn their impact into positive business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

