HERITAGE FINANCIAL RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP RIA FIRMS

WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top RIA Firms.

"Early in our history, Heritage Financial embraced the importance of the Registered Investment Advisor structure and our status as a fiduciary, focused on being free of potential conflicts of interest and always doing what is in the best interest of our clients. We are pleased to see Forbes establish a ranking for firms like Heritage, and honored to be included in their inaugural list", says Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean.

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families. Earlier this year, Heritage Financial and Chuck Bean were recognized by Barron's as a Top 100 Independent Advisor, Top 1200 Financial Advisor, ranked #2 on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Massachusetts, and as a Top Registered Investment Advisor by Financial Advisor Magazine.

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

