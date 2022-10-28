SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release third quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/IsWEjozq at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com , under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

Oklahoma and Kansas . Further information can be found at SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region inand. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com

