Edge Capital Group Named to 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA list

ATLANTA , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Group is pleased to announce it has been named to the Forbes/Shook Top RIA list gaining a ranking of #34 out of 100.

Edge Capital Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Edge Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

Edge Capital is an independently managed RIA headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Tampa, Florida.

Edge Capital is an independent wealth management firm devoted exclusively to serving individuals, families, and institutions with substantial wealth. Our culture of teamwork and innovation continues to drive our evolution today. We have over 30 talented professionals serving a select number of clients. At Edge, we understand that significant wealth presents uniquely complex situations that modeling and off-the-shelf solutions ignore. We provide objective, comprehensive advice guided only by our clients' best interests focusing on the combination of Investment Management, Advanced Financial Planning & Family Office Services, and Advisor Coordination to fully and completely take care of our clients.

The Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank member firms. "All are helmed by professionals who have decades of experience, not to mention proven track records of seeing clients through market turmoil and preserving their wealth." (https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/?sh=eae19883cd5b 10.26.2022) Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. No fees or other considerations were required of those RIAs that applied for the ranking. During the selection process, they received 36,535 nominations for RIAs who met their initial criteria. From there they invited 21,116 to complete their on-line survey, conducted 15,342 phone interviews and conducted over 4,000 in-person and virtual interviews before selecting the top 100 firms.

Edge Capital has previously and/or currently is ranked by the Financial Times, Financial Advisor (FA) Magazine, and Barron's. Edge Capital partners and Senior Financial Advisors Peek Garlington, Harry Jones, Elizabeth Mackie, Kendrick Mattox, Bert Rayle and Will Skeean have also previously been recognized by Forbes on individual ranking lists.

For more information, please visit www.edgecappartners.com.



The Forbes 2022 Top RIA Firms was awarded to Edge Capital on October 25, 2022, by Forbes/SHOOK RESEARCH, and covers the period Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021.



SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation in exchange for placement on its rankings. As the world's only advisor research firm in the world with a specialty in quality. SHOOK performs deep due diligence as the basis for its rankings. For more information on SHOOK's methodology, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=7190ad3817d9.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edge Capital Group