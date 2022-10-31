Promethean to Host Fifth Annual STEAM Forward Conference for Educators

Featured keynote speaker, astronaut and geoscientist, Dr. Sian Proctor, and special guest speaker, Daniel Thompson from The Ron Clark Academy to share inspiring STEAM sessions

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean , a leading global education technology company, at its STEAM Forward online conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST. Designed specifically for educators, virtual sessions will include STEAM best practices, hands-on STEAM applications, hybrid/remote teaching, technology integration, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

The event will be anchored by the keynote speaker and TEDx veteran, Dr. Sian Proctor , a geoscientist, explorer, space artist, astronaut, CEO of Space2Inspire , and founder of the JEDI Space Foundation. Dr. Proctor will speak to her motto, Space2inspire, where she encourages people to use their unique, one-of-a-kind strengths, and passion to inspire those within their reach and beyond. She uses her Afrofuturism space art to encourage conversations about women of color in the space industry. To listen to Dr. Proctor's space experience and learn from other STEAM professionals, register here .

Plus, don't miss our special guest speaker, Daniel Thompson, an educator from the renowned non-profit middle school, The Ron Clark Academy , as he joins the event for a conversation in the Promethean STEAM Lab.

Additional featured sessions at STEAM Forward include:

Digital Escape Room, Lindsay Drager | 3:30-4:00 p.m. EST

CHA-Ching! Making Money Make Cents, Anna Tressler | 4:30-5:00 p.m. EST

Huffing and Puffing with Fairytales and STEAM, Gretchen Weiland | 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST

Travel on Land or Air: Virtual Field Trips | 7:00-7:30 p.m. EST

STEAM Forward will bring together innovative thinkers, bold creativity, and the latest trends in edtech. Attendees will choose from 30+ sessions to help enhance STEAM curriculum and lessons in the classroom. Promethean Education Consultants, Caiti Jones, Xan Roberti, Charlie Locke, and others, will share how to optimize ActivPanel's tools and applications to bring lessons to life and keep students engaged. Attendees can sign up for each session separately and customize their schedules to fit their professional development needs.

Event Details

What: STEAM Forward

When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Virtual on Promethean Interactive

For more information about sessions and to register for this free event, visit STEAM Forward .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

©2022 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean