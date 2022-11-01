Barton Executive Search Renamed Barton Muhammad Search

Barton Executive Search proudly announces its new name of Barton Muhammad Search in recognition of the contributions and forward evolution of the company by Partner Ismail Muhammad

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Executive Search (BES) announced today that it will be renamed Barton Muhammad Search (BMS) effective on November 1, 2022.

Managing Partner Tim Barton said, "Ismail has been a leader within BMS for nearly two decades. He embodies the mission of BMS through his thoughtful approach to executive search and his passion surrounding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. Since joining BMS, Ismail has served as an integral member of the team. As we look to the future, Ismail will be a guiding force in our continued success."

With a high-touch and long-term approach, Ismail leads c-suite searches for well-known private equity, emerging, and mature consumer related companies. As an active advocate for providing gender & diversity placements, Ismail assists clients in transforming in a market of constant change.

"Tim and I are excited to lead Barton Muhammad Search into our next chapter. We will remain committed to delivering exceptional talent and capabilities to our clients' organizations just as we will continue to deliver a positive and trusted experience to candidates," said Ismail. "We've had the opportunity to partner with each other and grow the business together for many years now."

Ismail has a B.S. in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Barton Muhammad Search

Barton Muhammad Search is a boutique search firm dedicated to developing long-term partnerships with clients and candidates. The firm specializes in recruiting Board, CEO, President, General Manager, and C-level Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and Human Resource positions within consumer facing industries. Founded by Tim Barton in 1989, the BMS team consists of a diverse group of high-caliber professionals who are committed to delivering excellence, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, and the success of those they serve. Barton Muhammad Search uses a proprietary search methodology and assessment process to identify and deliver the best candidate match culturally and professionally to its clients. Client partnerships include Fortune 500, mid-size, small, emerging, and private equity-backed companies from an array of consumer-related industries.

To learn more about Barton Muhammad Search visit www.bmsearch.com.

