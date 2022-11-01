BioCentriq Cuts the Ribbon to Officially Open Additional GMP Manufacturing Site in South Brunswick, NJ

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, Inc.—a New Jersey-based, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—announced today that it held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, October 27 for the grand opening of its newly constructed GMP manufacturing facility at the Princeton Corporate Plaza in South Brunswick, NJ.

The BioCentriq team cuts the ribbon to open its newly constructed GMP manufacturing facility at the Princeton Corporate Plaza in South Brunswick, NJ. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be opening an additional GMP manufacturing site as part of BioCentriq's expansion plan."

Designed to accommodate a variety of cell and gene therapy projects, the additional clean rooms and supporting infrastructure are a strategic and much desired addition to the current pilot plant operations at the Princeton Corporate Plaza. BioCentriq is already utilizing clean rooms for clinical manufacturing at their Newark, NJ site. The new GMP facility now open in South Brunswick, NJ will provide additional capacity to support market demand.

The site includes two ISO-7 certified clean rooms with separate air handling units. Both will be operated under well-established GMP procedures and systems. They are specially designed to handle multiple equipment platforms and support autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing projects. The site also includes quality control and process development laboratories.

"We are thrilled to be opening an additional GMP manufacturing site as part of BioCentriq's expansion plan. With this added capacity, BioCentriq can take on more projects to help biotech companies bring their products from bench to market, which is what we do best," said Haro Hartounian, Ph.D, CEO of BioCentriq.

Transforming New Jersey into a hub of regenerative medicine innovation, BioCentriq is planning further expansion with additional manufacturing suites, supporting labs, and infrastructure, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

"Our plan is to continue expanding along with industry needs. Right now, there is a massive need for cell and gene therapy CMDOs with both the appetite and expertise in development and clinical manufacturing of promising allogeneic and autologous cell therapies. We're proud to fill that gap by continuing to support these novel therapeutics that have the potential to help patients live better, healthier lives," said Amy Lamperti, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at BioCentriq.

About BioCentriq®

Established in 2019, BioCentriq is a full-service, New Jersey-based CDMO for cell and gene therapy, focusing on all stages of process development and clinical manufacturing. It was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73M in May 2022. With over 50 scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, the company has established quality systems and the infrastructure required to support the release of both autologous and allogeneic drug products. BioCentriq also specializes in viral vector process development and manufacturing and has expertise in a variety of cell and vector types. Their 25,000 square feet of facilities includes four ISO-7 certified GMP manufacturing suites, a fully equipped process development laboratory, quality control and analytical method development laboratories, and training facilities. It is also home to the only McKinsey-owned Digital Capability Center designed to explore the application of industry 4.0, digital and lean manufacturing disciplines to life sciences. For more information, visit BioCentriq.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioCentriq