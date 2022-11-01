Corelight Welcomes Paul Kleinschnitz as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced technology sales leader joins company to further accelerate global customer adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced that Paul "PK" Kleinschnitz has joined the company as its first chief revenue officer. In this role, Kleinschnitz will be responsible for accelerating and scaling company revenue and will lead global sales, channel and enablement teams.

Paul (PRNewswire)

Kleinschnitz brings deep experience in executing global go-to-market strategies that deliver profitable growth through multiple routes to market. This experience will play a key role as Corelight continues to drive adoption for its newly released cloud-based offerings as well as its joint solution offerings with leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, CrowdStrike and Google.

"PK brings a finely tuned execution focus and strategic mindset that will help us to see around corners and evolve our business gracefully while continuing to prioritize customer satisfaction," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "Having led multiple organizations through substantial growth, PK's insights and perspectives will help us define and drive programs across the company that help defenders move to evidence-based security. I am really excited to welcome him to Corelight."

Kleinschnitz has more than two decades of proven expertise leading high-performance revenue generation teams that deliver results for both customers and the business. Before joining Corelight, Kleinschnitz was the chief commercial officer at BlueVoyant where he led the sales, marketing and customer success organizations and more than doubled the company's annual recurring revenue year-over-year. Prior to this, he held executive positions at companies such as Coalfire and First Data (now Fiserv) where he successfully scaled each business and delivered significant revenue growth. He has also held sales executive leadership roles at UL Solutions, RSA and EMC.

"It is evident that the company is accelerating in the market and that many of the world's largest brands trust Corelight when it comes to providing actionable network evidence to help disrupt security threats," said Kleinschnitz. "It is equally clear how much customers value their relationships with Corelight. The customer satisfaction rates are phenomenal, which demonstrates that Corelight is truly a customer-first culture.

"In addition, the company's open source heritage and mission-driven culture create an exciting environment to be a part of," he continued. "I am thrilled to be joining and look forward to the path ahead."

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the most widely-used network monitoring security platform in the world. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corelight, Inc.