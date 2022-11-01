Freedom Financial Asset Management, an Achieve Company, Recognized at Hedgeweek US Awards 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Asset Management (FFAM), an Achieve company — the leader in digital personal finance, received two awards for its management of the Freedom Consumer Credit Fund (FCCF) at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2022.

FCCF, a managed investment fund directed by FFAM, was recognized as both the "Best Credit Hedge Fund Under $500 Million" and the "Best Structured Credit Hedge Fund" at an awards presentation on Oct. 27, 2022 in New York City. The Hedgeweek US Awards 2022 recognize fund performance and service provider excellence in hedge funds. The winners represent the best in the American hedge fund industry, from fund managers to service providers, covering all areas of the hedge fund ecosystem. Voting for the awards was conducted in conjunction with Bloomberg via an extensive online poll of the Hedgeweek user base, with over 29,000 votes cast in total.

"Achieve is honored to be recognized at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2022 in two separate categories," said Andrew Housser, co-founder and co-CEO of Achieve. "We've closed 13 securitizations, showcasing the consistency in our product structure and regular cadence of new deals, even in challenging economic times. These awards are a great validation of our value and reputation in the market."

Earlier this year, Achieve, formerly Freedom Financial Network , was recognized as one of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies by The Financial Technology Report . Also this year, the company was named one of the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times for the second consecutive year, and was additionally named to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List and the The State of Arizona Top Workplaces 2022 list by azcentral.com and Energage.

FFAM is the investment adviser and managing member to the Freedom Consumer Credit Fund (FCCF). Through FCCF and its FREED ABS Trust, FFAM has issued 13 securitizations since 2018 totaling over $3.8 billion in personal loans originated by partner banks on the FFAM platform. The fund's three securitizations in 2022 all received AAA ratings from both DBRS Morningstar and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Achieve and FFAM are owned by Freedom Financial Network Funding LLC.

Participation in the Hedgeweek US Awards 2022 was open to investment managers that provide data to Bloomberg with at least a three-year track record and a minimum of $50 million in assets under management during the period of May 31, 2021, to May 31, 2022. Voting was open to active industry participants and organized by size and strategy type. Additional details about the award methodology is available here.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has more than 2,700 dedicated employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and has regularly been recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID 1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

