Frito-Lay Minis brings variety to snack canisters with new mini sizes of fan-favorite Frito-Lay snacks

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The snacking world is about to get much bigger thanks to a new miniature innovation from Frito-Lay®. Today, the iconic food brand is unveiling an entirely new way for fans to munch and crunch on the classic flavors they know and love from Doritos®, Cheetos® and SunChips® with the launch of a brand-new product line: Frito-Lay Minis.

Frito-Lay® Introduces Minis: New Bite-Sized Versions of Iconic Doritos®, Cheetos® and SunChips® Flavors. (PRNewswire)

For the first time ever, fans can now enjoy bite-sized versions of their favorite Frito-Lay snacks. Conveniently packaged in an easy-to-pour canister, Frito-Lay Minis makes it easier than ever to snack on-the-go or share with friends.

"They say great things come in small packages and consumers will see how true that statement really is when they try the brand-new Frito-Lay Minis," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "There aren't many canister options out there, so we're bringing more variety and flavor to the snack aisle with this new product line, helping our fans enjoy their favorite snacks from Doritos, Cheetos and SunChips in a fun and shareable way. Featuring mini sizes and easy-to-pour canisters, Frito-Lay Minis is the perfect sidekick for any adventure, especially with holiday travel coming up!"

The new bite-sized snacks come in a variety of options: Doritos® Nacho Cheese, Doritos® Cool Ranch®, Cheetos® Cheddar, Cheetos® Flamin Hot®, SunChips® Harvest Cheddar® and SunChips® Garden Salsa®.

Frito-Lay Minis is now available at select retailers nationwide for $2.79. To learn more, head over to fritolayminis.com or follow Frito-Lay Minis on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Frito-Lay Minis

Frito-Lay Minis is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

