InventHelp Inventor Develops Valve Stabilizer for Repairs & Replacements (CTK-2887)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a fuel gauger and was working on a valve that required considerable time and effort to repair. I thought there could be a safer means of performing valve replacements and repairs, so I invented THE THIRD HAND," said an inventor, from McAllen, Texas. "My stabilizing design would simplify the operation while reducing strain and injuries for workers."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a broken valve for easier repair or replacement. In doing so, it increases stability and support. As a result, it provides added safety, convenience and control and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for oil, water and gas industries, refineries and municipalities.

