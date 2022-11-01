LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, a leader in premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals pioneered by world-renowned psychiatrist and brain health expert Daniel G. Amen, MD, announces the launch of the Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bar . This new, plant-based protein bar marks the brand's first protein bar built for your brain, meeting – and exceeding – consumers' demands for a healthy, ready-to-eat snack that tastes great and supports optimal brain and body health.

Leading Neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD Launches New Plant-Based Protein Bar Built For Your Brain (PRNewswire)

Each bar is packed with 12 grams of clean, plant protein, 11 grams of gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, creamy almond butter, and antioxidant-rich dark chocolate chunks. Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are boosted with MCT oil powder and contain no added sugar, artificial sweeteners or colors, fractionated oils or trans fats. Unlike many plant-based protein bars on the market, Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars contain all nine essential amino acids. They also include three plant-based, low-glycemic sweetener alternatives: stevia, monk fruit, and allulose, making these bars a great option for those who love sweets, but want to be mindful of their blood sugar levels.

"These bars took three years to develop because we wanted to get them just right," said Dr. Amen, founder and CEO of BrainMD. "We recently had a retreat for 50 Amen Clinics doctors and put out 120 bars for them, thinking it would last the weekend. They were gone the first day, because they are nutritious and delicious!"

Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and contain only 200 calories per serving, enough to keep you satisfied without spoiling your next meal. Like all BrainMD products, Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are manufactured in facilities that have been certified to meet the highest quality standards and all finished bars are third-party tested to ensure the absence of pesticides, microbiological contaminants, and heavy metals.

BrainMD creates premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals that promote optimal brain and body health. Founded in 2009 by world-renowned neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD, BrainMD products are designed to enhance mood, memory, sleep quality, cognitive function, energy, immunity, and daily vitality. Since the company's inception, BrainMD has been dedicated to formulating high-quality supplements based on the latest medical data and clinical research. Aligned with the belief that when you change your brain, you can change your life, BrainMD continues to transform the way mental health is treated in the U.S. and beyond. Shop BrainMD's full product suite online at brainmd.com and join the BrainMD community on social media at @ brainmdhealth . To find out exactly which supplements are best for your Brain Type, take BrainMD's free 5-minute quiz at brainhealthassessment.com .

Media Contact:

BrainMD | Natalie Buchoz | nbuchoz@brainmd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrainMD