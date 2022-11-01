PreciseMDX Achieves Record Year-Over-Year Growth Through New Partnerships and Innovation

Company fills rapidly accelerating demand for direct-to-consumer and digital diagnostic testing solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseMDX , the leading interoperable digital health platform that automates and simplifies every step of the diagnostic testing experience for labs, providers, and patients, continues to disrupt the industry through its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Since its founding in 2020, the company—which provides a best-in-class platform that facilitates seamless integration with leading EHRs, LIS, and LIMS—has continually pioneered new enhancements that support lab growth, efficiency, cost transparency, and compliance.

"PreciseMDX has had an exceptional year of growth, over 300% thus far, and success that was fueled by several new developments and significant industry partnerships that are allowing us to further create a complete digital health environment for diagnostic testing," said Mark Dorner , Co-founder and CEO. "These innovative solutions and partnerships are helping labs scale and expand their lab offering within days, while improving operational and billing efficiencies and delighting providers and patients."

During the past year, PreciseMDX has entered into key contracted partnerships with companies such as Mainz Biomed to provide direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic colorectal cancer screenings across Europe; Marker , which offers the first diagnostic saliva swab test for concussions; and Galatea Bio , an academic-focused lab that provides biobanking and ancestry services and solutions for clinical data with a focus on the United States and Latin America.

With more than 70% of all medical and healthcare decisions based on elements of diagnostic testing according to the CDC, partnerships like these are having a significant impact on patient care.

"Our company is changing the way that people live. It is critical that all patients, no matter where they live, have quick access to necessary diagnostic tests to help ensure better outcomes," said Dorner. "Many companies are now recognizing this, and as a result, are offering more preventative and diagnostic health benefits to employees. Proactive care leads to better health, and PreciseMDX is providing the innovation that increases testing access and turnaround times.

In an effort to provide better transparency and efficiency for its customers, PreciseMDX launched the PMDX Test Tracker, a tool within the platform that offers real-time visibility for patients and providers to stay informed every step along the testing cycle. They also developed the PMDX Good Faith Estimator in adherence with the No Surprises Act, so patients are aware of all test costs upfront. This helps ordering providers and labs save time that was previously spent addressing patients' billing inquiries.

With a focus on delivering clean data, PreciseMDX is also reducing errors and unnecessary testing duplication. The PMDX EHR Connector, another enhancement released this year, allows for one-click lab orders, integration with leading EHRs, automated test results, and timely billing and revenue cycle to provide a streamlined experience for labs and ordering providers.

Going forward, the company will continue to pursue new partnerships across the United States and internationally to meet growing demand and respond to the increased diagnostic testing needs of ordering healthcare providers.

For more information on PreciseMDX, and the guiding principles that enable the company to solve the problems that matter most, visit PreciseMDX.com .

About PreciseMDX

PreciseMDX empowers and connects labs, providers, and patients with a best-in-class platform that integrates lab information management systems (LIMs), EHRs, clearinghouses, and biotech companies for a better patient experience and healthier bottom line. The comprehensive, interoperable platform accommodates any lab, any test, any population, and any volume with highly customizable and paperless patient journeys, powerful automation, transparent good faith estimates, and seamless ecosystem integration. Leveraging over 30 years of healthcare digital transformation expertise, PreciseMDX works with customers worldwide to help them serve over eight million patients throughout the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, and Canada.

