REVOLUTION COOKING SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Cooking, LLC., manufacturer of the world's first digital touch screen toaster with InstaGLO® technology announced today that the Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack is included in the 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. The Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack will be available for purchase at RevCook.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

The Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack bundle has been selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The bundle is now $100 off at Amazon and Revcook.com for this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "This toaster lives up to its name. It's revolutionary. Consider this the iPhone of toasters. You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside. Need to throw frozen slices in there? No prob! Craving a panini? It even has an attachment for that."

"We are thrilled to be selected as an Oprah's Favorite Thing! When we invented our InstaGLO® heating system to accelerate cooking and toasting performance, we never imagined that our Revolution Toaster would become 'the TikTok toaster', generating over 180 million organic views and 40 million 'likes,'" said Tom Klaff, CEO of Revolution Cooking. "With our new accessories, the Revolution Toaster has become the ultimate breakfast, lunch, and dinner companion, with more products to come utilizing our patented heating technology."

The Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster offers an ultimate toasting experience with a fun-to-use touchscreen, custom settings for 34 bread types (16 bread types, a gluten-free mode for each bread type tailored to the chemistry of non-gluten ingredients, and 2 accessory modes), as well as a personalized home menu to keep your favorites just a tap away. The proprietary InstaGLO® system heats up in seconds (unlike conventional toasters), drastically reducing wait time to quickly sear bread without drying it out, locking in more moisture for exceptional taste.

In addition to the toaster, you can go way beyond breakfast with the Panini Press and Warming Rack accessories that are both dishwasher safe. Create toasted sandwiches, melts, and quesadillas fast, without messy pans and griddles using the Panini Press that has been thoughtfully designed to be safe, fast, easy, and small enough to store in a drawer. Heat up cookies, croissants, and baked breads with the Warming Rack that fits securely on top of your toaster. In celebration of Oprah's Favorite Things, the R270 Toaster + Panini Press + Warming Rack bundle is now $100 off at Amazon and Revcook.com for this holiday season.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

About Revolution Cooking

Revolution Cooking aims to liberate today's consumer from yesterday's technology with our patented InstaGLO® heating system, powering our brand of high-performance, beautifully designed cooking appliances that deliver versatility and joy to our consumers. InstaGLO® reaches full heat in seconds, toasts and cooks faster, retains more moisture and flavor, and consumes less energy than the 100+ year old technology found in nearly all electric toasters and ovens today. Revolution Toasters and accessories are widely available at Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Best Buy, Macy's and Amazon, as well as many other fine retailers. Visit www.revcook.com for more information.

